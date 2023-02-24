Stocks to Watch: Olectra Greentech, Zee Entertainment, Adani Transmission, Rail Vikas Nigam and more

SUMMARY From Olectra Greentech, Adani Transmission to Bharat Forge and Alkem Labs, here are the stocks to watch today:

Olectra Greentech | The company on Thursday said the company in association with technology partner Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has developed a hydrogen bus. The hydrogen bus is a fully carbon-free alternative to traditional public transportation, the company said in an exchange filing. The 12-metre low-floor bus has a customisable seating capacity of 32-49 seats for passengers plus one driver seat. A single hydrogen fill allows the bus to travel up to 400 km.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises | The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday said it has removed Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) from the futures and options (F&O) segment. "No fresh month contracts will be issued on the expiration of February 2023 contracts. All existing contracts with March 2023 and April 2023 expiries shall continue," the NSE said.

Tech Mahindra | IT company on Thursday said it has engaged group firm Comviva to expand its partnership with Vodafone Germany for the digital transformation of its sales and customer experience processes. As part of this multi-year engagement, Comviva will deliver a unified sales solution across mobile, fixed, cable and TV services businesses of Vodafone Germany. The Tech Mahindra, Vodafone Germany contract has been in place since 2019 with focus on transforming assisted sales experience.

Mahindra Lifespace | Realty firm on Thursday said Arvind Subramanian, Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of the company, has resigned with effect from close of business on May 22, 2023. The company has appointed Amit Kumar Sinha as the new managing director and chief executive officer and as key managerial personnel under the Companies Act, 2013, for a period of five years with effect from May 23, 2023, to May 22, 2028.

Rail Vikas Nigam | State-owned company on Thursday said it received Rs 197 crore order from Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company. The order is for the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of a new 11 KV line for bifurcation & interconnection, an additional 11 KV bay at 33/11 KV sub-station, augmentation of conductor of 11 KV lines, additional distribution transformer substations with associate new 11 KV lines, etc.

Adani Transmission | Fitch Ratings on Thursday affirmed the ‘BBB-’ rating on senior secured notes issued by Adani Transmission Ltd. The outlook of Adani Transmission Ltd is stable, the rating agency said.

Bharat Forge | Indian defence firm on Thursday said in order to house all defense-related investments of the company under one entity, it has approved the transfer of the company’s stake in Aeron Systems Private Ltd to Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd.

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries | The company on Thursday it's setting up a new Formaldehyde plant at the existing manufacturing facility at GIDC, Ankleshwar Gujarat. The upcoming Formaldehyde plant will be with the latest Metal Oxide-based technology. This new capacity with superior technology will cater to growing demand in various sectors such as engineering wood, textile, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, etc. in the region as well as the export markets.

Alkem Laboratories | Alkem Laboratories, on Thursday, said the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA), a federal agency of the Department of Health and Human Services, has concluded its inspection at the company’s Indore facility. US FDA had issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for the company's manufacturing unit, which was inspected from July 1-7, 2022, the company revealed.