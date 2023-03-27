Stocks to watch: Nykaa, BEL, Zydus Lifesciences, Lupin, Paytm and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Nykaa, BEL, Paytm, Zydus, Lupin among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on March 27 -

1 / 12

Fsn E-Commerce Ventures Ltd | A Nykaa spokesperson said that five executives have resigned. Chief Commercial Operations Officer Manoj Gandhi, Chief Business Officer of the Fashion Division Gopal Asthana, and Chief Executive Officer of the Wholesale Business Vikas Gupta are among those who have left Nykaa.

2 / 12

Bharat Electronics Ltd | The defence company has bagged orders worth Rs 4,300 crore from the Indian Army and Indian Navy to supply warfare systems.

3 / 12

Alembic Pharma | The US FDA had issued form 483 with two minor procedural observations for the Karkhadi facility. The drug regulator inspected the facility from March 16-24, 2023.

4 / 12

RBL Bank | The lender launched the RuPay National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) in association with the Bangalore Metro. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the RuPay NCMC on Saturday.

5 / 12

Zydus Lifesciences | The US drug regulator conducted an inspection at the pharma’s Pharmez, Ahmedabad manufacturing facility SEZ-1 from March 20 to 24, 2023. The inspection was a Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) as well as a GMP Audit and concluded with three observations.

6 / 12

Lupin | The company announced the completion of inspection of Pithampur facility by the UK MHRA. The US drug regulator also completed the pharmacovigilance inspection with no observations.

7 / 12

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical | Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd and the company announced merger with an indicative period of completion being 12-14 months. Post the merger, the public shareholders of Butterfly as on the record date will receive 22 equity shares of Crompton for every five equity shares held by them in Butterfly, and the public shareholders of Butterfly will hold nearly three percent stake in the combined entity.

8 / 12

Tube Investments | The company said it will be acquiring 67 percent equity share capital of Lotus Surgicals Private Ltd and Premji Invest will acquire the remaining 33 percent. The total cost of acquisition will be up to 232.81 crore.

9 / 12

L&T Finance Holdings | The Reserve Bank of India approved the merger of L&T Finance, L&T Infra Credit and L&T Mutual Fund Trustee with the company.

10 / 12

Sun Pharma | The company has entered into an agreement to acquire 60 percent shareholding for 143.3 crore in Vivaldis Health And Foods Private Ltd from its existing shareholders with remaining 40 percent shareholding to be acquired in future.

11 / 12

One 97 Communications Ltd | The Reserve Bank of India has allowed the fintech company to continue with its online payment aggregation (PA) business while it awaits Governement of India’s approval for past investment from OCL.

12 / 12

Dalmia Bharat | The company’s arm Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd to sell 42.36 percent equity shares of associate company Dalmia Bharat Refractories Ltd at Rs 800 crore to Sarvapriya Healthcare Solutions.