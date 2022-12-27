Stocks to Watch: NTPC, Time Technoplast, HEG, United Spirits and more

SUMMARY Here are some stocks to watch out for ahead of Tuesday's trading session.

1 / 6

NTPC | Signs non-binding MoU with Tecnimont Pvt. Ltd., the Indian subsidiary of Maire Tecnimont Group, Italy to jointly evaluate and explore the possibility to develop commercial scale Green Methanol production facility at a NTPC project in India. Green Methanol is considered as a substitute fuel for maritime fuel applications.

2 / 6

United Spirits | Has fixed January 6, 2023 as the record date for the amalgamation of Pioneer Distilleries Ltd. and the company. United Spirits will issue 10 shares for every 47 shares held in Pioneer Distilleries.

3 / 6

Time Technoplast | Wins repeat order from Adani Total Gas for supply of CNG Cascades made from Type-IV composite cylinder for a total consideration of nearly Rs 75 crore. Delivery of these cascades will begin from January 2023.

4 / 6

GR Infraprojects | Construction of eight lane access-controlled expressway carriageway from Jodmi Village to Bani village of Mandsaur district on EPC mode under the Bharatmala Pariyojana in Madhya Pradesh is now completed. The authority engineer has also issued the completion certificate and declared the project fit for entry into commercial operations. Total contract price was Rs 1,094.97 crore.

5 / 6

HEG | Incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary named TACC Ltd. The subsidiary will manufacture graphite anode for Lithium-ion cells. The plant would be made in two phases - the first would involve a capex of Rs 1,000 crore over the next three years, which would cater to 10-12 GWH of cell manufacturing capacity. The company plans on doubling the capacity with another Rs 1,000 crore capex catering to 20-22 MWH of cell manufacturing capacity.

6 / 6

IRB Invit | Toll collection on IRB Pathankot-Amritsar toll road Ltd., one of the project SPVs of IRB InvIT Fund has been temporarily suspended due to the farmers' agitation in the state of Punjab.