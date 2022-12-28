Stocks to Watch: Rail Vikas Nigam, Hariom Pipes, Kaveri Seed, SP Apparel and more

SUMMARY Here are some of the stocks to watch out for ahead of Wednesday's trading session.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) | Gets Letter of award for appointment as project implementation agency for the UTF Harbor project in Maldives. This is a strategic project of the Government of India, costing Rs 1,544.60 crore. The order is to be executed over a period of 24 months.

Hariom Pipes | Enters into an asset transfer agreement with RP Metal Sections Pvt. Ltd. to purchase their operating asset which manufactures Galvanized pipe and Cold Roll coil for a total consideration of Rs 55 crore. The unit is spread across 13.83 acres of land and is located in Tamil Nadu.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank | The Reserve Bank of India has approved the re-appointment of Baskar Babu Ramachandran as MD & CEO of the bank effective January 23, 2023, for a period of three years.

India Pesticides | Wholly-owned subsidiary - Shalvis Specialities Ltd. receives environmental clearance from Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to set up a manufacturing plant of agrochemicals and intermediates, API ingredients and intermediates and a fine chemicals manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh.

Kaveri Seed | Share buyback closed on December 27, 2022. The company bought back 23.99 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 522.40 per share deploying Rs 125.68 crore or 99.78 percent of the maximum buyback size. The company had approved the share buyback through the open market route at a price not exceeding Rs 700.

BSE | Gets final approval from the market regulator SEBI to introduce Social Stock Exchange as a separate segment on the BSE.

Delta Corp | The NCLT Mumbai bench has sanctioned the scheme of amalgamation of Daman Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and Daman Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. with the company. The scheme is effective December 27, 2022.

SP Apparels | Ashish Kacholia sold 1.64 lakh shares at Rs 307.1 per share in a large trade on Tuesday.