Stocks to Watch: Nerolac, PNB, Pidilite Industries, HFCL, Mahanagar Gas, NLC India and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of PNB, Century Textiles, Kalpatru Power, VIP, NLC India among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 9 -

1 / 12

Punjab National Bank | The state-owned lender said it has infused capital worth Rs 498.75 crore in the rights issue of PNB Housing Finance Ltd (PNBHFL). The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the issue towards augmenting its capital base.

2 / 12

Pidilite Industries | Adhesives and industrial chemicals manufacturer reported an 11.2 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 283 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 254.4 crore. In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 2,689.3 crore during the period under review, up 7.3 percent against Rs 2,507.1 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. (Read more)

3 / 12

Mahanagar Gas | The city gas company reported a 56.3 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 268.8 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 172 crore. In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,610.5 crore during the period under review, which declined 3.6 percent against Rs 1,671 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, the company said. The company also declared a final dividend of Rs 16 per equity share, having a face value of Rs 10 each for FY 23. (Read more)

4 / 12

Century Textiles | Realty firm Birla Estates on Monday said the company has acquired a 28.6-acre prime land parcel in Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru. Birla Estates is the real estate arm of the Aditya Birla Group housed under Century Textiles and Industries Ltd. The proposed project is estimated to have a revenue potential of approximately Rs 3,000 crore.

5 / 12

NLC India | State-owned company on Monday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 5,000 crore through the issuance of debentures in the ongoing financial year. The company's board has also approved a proposal for the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary company to take over the existing renewable assets.

6 / 12

HFCL | Telecom gear maker reported a 15.5 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to about Rs 79 crore in the March quarter. Its net profit stood at about Rs 68 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue rose 21.13 percent to about Rs 1,433 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023. (Read more)

7 / 12

Kansai Nerolac Paints | The company reported over five-fold growth in its consolidated net profit to Rs 96.24 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 19.17 crore in the January-March period a year ago. Its revenue from operations surged 12.81 percent during the quarter under review to Rs 1,733.59 crore.

8 / 12

Kalpataru Power Transmission | The company a nearly 22 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 140 crore for the March 2023 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues. It had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 115 crore in the year-ago quarter, a BSE filing showed. The total income rose to Rs 4,896 crore in the quarter from Rs 4,169 crore a year ago.

9 / 12

Birlasoft | The company reported a net profit Rs 112. 2 crore for the March quarter, against a net loss of Rs 16.3 crore in the previous quarter. The revenue for the quarter rose 0.4 percent sequentially. The company also declared a dividend of Rs 2 per share for FY23.

10 / 12

Aarti Industries | The company reported a 8.8 percent increase in net profit on sequential basis. The revenue rose 0.7 percent, and EBITDA increased 12.8 percent, year-on-year. The margin came at 15.2 percent for the quarter, down from 17.5 percent in the previous quarter.

11 / 12

VIP Industries | The luggage maker reported a consolidated net loss of 4.26 crore for the quarter ended March 2023, impacted by an exceptional loss. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 12.39 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago. However, its revenue from operations increased 26.6 percent to Rs 450.57 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 355.90 crore in the year-ago period.

12 / 12

Andhra Paper | The paper mill company reported a net profit of Rs 153.9 crore for the quarter ended March 2023, up from Rs 57 crore in the year ago period The revenue rose 38.6 percent. EBITDA jumped to Rs 228.6 crore from 81.8 year-on-year.