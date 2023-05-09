Stocks to Watch: Nerolac, PNB, Pidilite Industries, HFCL, Mahanagar Gas, NLC India and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of PNB, Century Textiles, Kalpatru Power, VIP, NLC India among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 9 -

Punjab National Bank | The state-owned lender said it has infused capital worth Rs 498.75 crore in the rights issue of PNB Housing Finance Ltd (PNBHFL). The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the issue towards augmenting its capital base.

Pidilite Industries | Adhesives and industrial chemicals manufacturer reported an 11.2 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 283 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 254.4 crore. In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 2,689.3 crore during the period under review, up 7.3 percent against Rs 2,507.1 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. (Read more)