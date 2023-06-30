Stocks to watch MCX, ICICI Securities, TD Power, CreditAccess Grameen, BPCL, Tata Communication and more

homephotos Newsmarket Newsstocks NewsStocks to watch MCX, ICICI Securities, TD Power, CreditAccess Grameen, BPCL, Tata Communication and more

Jun 30, 2023

MCX | The Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) decided to extend its support services by software vendor, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd. for a period of six months starting July 1, 2023.

ICICI Bank | The boards of ICICI Bank and ICICI Securities separately approved proposals for the delisting of the latter. ICICI Securities will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the private sector lender.

TD Power | The company's promoters and shareholders to sell 24.2 percent stake worth Rs 800 crore via a block deal on Friday. The offer floor price will be at Rs 214/sh, a four percent discount to Wednesday’s close.

CreditAccess Grameen | The microfinance firm's promoter CreditAccess India BV is likely to sell up to a 5.8 percent stake worth Rs 1,107 crore via block deal, sources told CNBC Awaaz.

BPCL | The OMC's board approved fund raise of up to Rs 18,000 crore via issue of equity shares.

Tata Communications | The Tata group company will acquire US-based and New York Stock Exchange-listed Kaleyra Inc in an all-cash deal, for Rs 820 crore.

Asset Management Companies | AMCs to be in focus after market regulator Sebi provides no more time to mutual fund houses with large holdings in the merger-bound HDFC twins, to realign their portfolios post-merger. 

Aurobindo Pharma | CNBC-TV18 accessed four observations issued to Aurobindo Pharma’s Anakapalli Unit. The unit was   inspected ffom May 15-19, 2023 US FDA. 

