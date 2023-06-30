Stocks to watch MCX, ICICI Securities, TD Power, CreditAccess Grameen, BPCL, Tata Communication and more

SUMMARY Here are the stocks to watch out for in the trade on June 30:

1 / 8

MCX | The Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) decided to extend its support services by software vendor, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd. for a period of six months starting July 1, 2023.

2 / 8

ICICI Bank | The boards of ICICI Bank and ICICI Securities separately approved proposals for the delisting of the latter. ICICI Securities will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the private sector lender.

3 / 8

TD Power | The company's promoters and shareholders to sell 24.2 percent stake worth Rs 800 crore via a block deal on Friday. The offer floor price will be at Rs 214/sh, a four percent discount to Wednesday’s close.

4 / 8

CreditAccess Grameen | The microfinance firm's promoter CreditAccess India BV is likely to sell up to a 5.8 percent stake worth Rs 1,107 crore via block deal, sources told CNBC Awaaz.

5 / 8

BPCL | The OMC's board approved fund raise of up to Rs 18,000 crore via issue of equity shares.

6 / 8

Tata Communications | The Tata group company will acquire US-based and New York Stock Exchange-listed Kaleyra Inc in an all-cash deal, for Rs 820 crore.

7 / 8

Asset Management Companies | AMCs to be in focus after market regulator Sebi provides no more time to mutual fund houses with large holdings in the merger-bound HDFC twins, to realign their portfolios post-merger.

8 / 8

Aurobindo Pharma | CNBC-TV18 accessed four observations issued to Aurobindo Pharma’s Anakapalli Unit. The unit was inspected ffom May 15-19, 2023 US FDA.