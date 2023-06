SUMMARY Here are the stocks to watch out for in the trade on June 30:

MCX | The Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) decided to extend its support services by software vendor, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd. for a period of six months starting July 1, 2023.

ICICI Bank | The boards of ICICI Bank and ICICI Securities separately approved proposals for the delisting of the latter. ICICI Securities will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the private sector lender.