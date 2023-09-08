Stocks to Watch: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Shemaroo Entertainment, Hitachi Energy and more

1 / 7

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders | Mumbai-based shipbuilder on Thursday said it has formally inked a Master Ship Repair Agreement (MSRA) with the US government, represented by NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Yokosuka. This non-financial pact holds great strategic importance and positions MDL as one of only two shipyards in the country to have entered into such an agreement.

Shemaroo Entertainment | Media and entertainment company on Thursday said the Central Goods and Services Tax and Central Excise Department conducted a search operation at its premises on September 5, 2023. The company reported that on September 6, three of its top executives, including Atul H Maru (Joint MD), Hiren Gada (Whole-Time Director & CEO), and Amit Haria (CFO), were detained in connection with the investigation.

Hitachi Energy | The company on Thursday said it has won a contract from Ayana Renewable Power to provide a grid connection solution for their upcoming 300-megawatt solar photovoltaic power plant in Bikaner. The company will provide an engineering, procurement and construction management package that collects all the power generated by the plant and transfers it into the national transmission system.

Exide Industries | Storage battery major on Thursday said it has made a strategic investment of Rs 100 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions Ltd (EESL), through a rights issue. "3,22,58,065 equity shares of Rs 10 each were acquired at a premium of Rs 21 each aggregating to Rs 100,00,00,015," Exide Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Samvardhana Motherson | Auto components maker on Thursday said UAE Supreme Council Member Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi inaugurated the company's wiring harness facility in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), which is one of the seven emirates that make up UAE. The facility is located in the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), according to a stock exchange filing.

LTIMindtree | Technology consulting and digital solutions company on Thursday said it has launched two industry solutions, AdSpark and Smart Service Operations, to accelerate the time-to-market for businesses on the Salesforce platform. AdSpark, powered by LTIMindtree & Salesforce, helps retailers get a jumpstart in expanding their own retail media platforms.

