CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket Newsstocks NewsStocks to Watch: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Shemaroo Entertainment, Hitachi Energy and more

Stocks to Watch: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Shemaroo Entertainment, Hitachi Energy and more

SUMMARY

Here are the top stocks to watch for in the morning:

Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Sept 8, 2023 6:52:25 AM IST (Updated)

3 Min Read
Stocks to Watch: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Shemaroo Entertainment, Hitachi Energy and more
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count1 / 7

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders | Mumbai-based shipbuilder on Thursday said it has formally inked a Master Ship Repair Agreement (MSRA) with the US government, represented by NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Yokosuka. This non-financial pact holds great strategic importance and positions MDL as one of only two shipyards in the country to have entered into such an agreement.

Shemaroo Entertainment, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count2 / 7

Shemaroo Entertainment | Media and entertainment company on Thursday said the Central Goods and Services Tax and Central Excise Department conducted a search operation at its premises on September 5, 2023. The company reported that on September 6, three of its top executives, including Atul H Maru (Joint MD), Hiren Gada (Whole-Time Director & CEO), and Amit Haria (CFO), were detained in connection with the investigation.

Hitachi Energy, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count3 / 7

Hitachi Energy | The company on Thursday said it has won a contract from Ayana Renewable Power to provide a grid connection solution for their upcoming 300-megawatt solar photovoltaic power plant in Bikaner. The company will provide an engineering, procurement and construction management package that collects all the power generated by the plant and transfers it into the national transmission system.

Exide Industries, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count4 / 7

Exide Industries | Storage battery major on Thursday said it has made a strategic investment of Rs 100 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions Ltd (EESL), through a rights issue. "3,22,58,065 equity shares of Rs 10 each were acquired at a premium of Rs 21 each aggregating to Rs 100,00,00,015," Exide Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Samvardhana Motherson, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count5 / 7

Samvardhana Motherson | Auto components maker on Thursday said UAE Supreme Council Member Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi inaugurated the company's wiring harness facility in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), which is one of the seven emirates that make up UAE. The facility is located in the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), according to a stock exchange filing.

LTIMindtree, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count6 / 7

LTIMindtree | Technology consulting and digital solutions company on Thursday said it has launched two industry solutions, AdSpark and Smart Service Operations, to accelerate the time-to-market for businesses on the Salesforce platform. AdSpark, powered by LTIMindtree & Salesforce, helps retailers get a jumpstart in expanding their own retail media platforms.

Fermenta Biotech, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count7 / 7

Fermenta Biotech | The company on Thursday said it has inaugurated customised premix manufacturing plant in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. Fermenta’s plant, dedicated to the manufacture of customized premixes, possesses an FSSAI license and can cater to both powder and liquid premix requirements.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X