Stocks to Watch: Mazagon Dock, HAL, Adani Group, GMR Airports and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, HAL, Adani Group, GMR Airports Infrastructure among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on June 7.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders | Germany and India are closing in on a deal to build diesel submarines in the South Asian country as Russia's prolonged war in Ukraine pushes New Delhi to expand its sources of military hardware beyond its top supplier Moscow. Thyssenkrupp AG's marine arm and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders are likely to jointly bid for an estimated $5.2 billion project to build six submarines for the Indian Navy.

HAL | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden are all set to announce a mega defence deal during their upcoming meeting between June 21-24, 2023, in Washington DC. The American company will be entering into an agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd to co-produce jet engines in the South Asian nation. The technology will power India's fighter jet program once the memorandum of understanding is operationalised.

Adani Group | The company on Tuesday said pre-tax earnings or EBITDA of the listed companies, spanning ports to commodities, grew 36 percent to Rs 57,219 crore in the fiscal ended March 31 (FY23), and there is no material refinancing risk and near-term liquidity requirement. The conglomerate "recorded its highest ever EBITDA at the group portfolio level (combined all group companies) of Rs 57,219 crore, achieving a 36 percent growth over the previous financial year.

GMR Airports Infrastructure | The company on Tuesday said the company has divested approximately 8,18,000 square feet of warehouse facility located at the Hyderabad airport to ILP Core Ventures I PTE Ltd for Rs 188 crore. GHIAL signed the definitive agreements and closed the transaction with ILP Core Ventures I PTE Ltd at an enterprise value of Rs 188.1 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.

Torrent Power | The company on Tuesday said the company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Maharashtra for the development of three pumped storage hydro projects of 5,700 MW capacity in the state. The projects entail an investment of about Rs 27,000 crore and would provide employment to approx. 13,500 people during the construction period. Torrent intends to execute these projects over a period of 5 years.

Deepak Fertilisers | Industrial chemicals and fertilisers manufacturer on Tuesday said its wholly owned subsidiary Performance Chemiserve Ltd has raised Rs 900 crore. The company informed the stock exchanges that it has raised Rs 900 crore by issuing an allotment of rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis to qualified institutional buyers.

IIFL Finance | The company on Tuesday said it will open a public issue of secured bonds on June 9, 2023, to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore, for the purpose of business growth and capital augmentation. The company said it will issue secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs), aggregating to Rs 300 crore, with a green-shoe option to retain over-subscription of up to Rs 1,200 crore (aggregating to a total of Rs 1,500 crore).

JSW Ispat Special Products | The company on Tuesday said Kiran Menon has resigned as the chief financial officer (CFO) of the company with effect from the close of business hours of June 5, 2023, to pursue opportunities outside the group. Subsequent to his resignation as the CFO, Menon also ceased as the key managerial personnel of the company effective from June 5, 2023, the company said in an exchange filing.