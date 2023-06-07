CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket Newsstocks NewsStocks to Watch: Mazagon Dock, HAL, Adani Group, GMR Airports and more

Stocks to Watch: Mazagon Dock, HAL, Adani Group, GMR Airports and more

Stocks to Watch: Mazagon Dock, HAL, Adani Group, GMR Airports and more
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 7, 2023 6:53:46 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Stocks to Watch: Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, HAL, Adani Group, GMR Airports Infrastructure among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on June 7.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count1 / 8
Show More
Show More

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders | Germany and India are closing in on a deal to build diesel submarines in the South Asian country as Russia's prolonged war in Ukraine pushes New Delhi to expand its sources of military hardware beyond its top supplier Moscow. Thyssenkrupp AG's marine arm and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders are likely to jointly bid for an estimated $5.2 billion project to build six submarines for the Indian Navy.

HAL, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count2 / 8
Show More
Show More

HAL | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden are all set to announce a mega defence deal during their upcoming meeting between June 21-24, 2023, in Washington DC. The American company will be entering into an agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd to co-produce jet engines in the South Asian nation. The technology will power India's fighter jet program once the memorandum of understanding is operationalised.

Adani Group, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count3 / 8
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X