Stocks to Watch: Mazagon Dock, HAL, Adani Group, GMR Airports and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, HAL, Adani Group, GMR Airports Infrastructure among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on June 7.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders | Germany and India are closing in on a deal to build diesel submarines in the South Asian country as Russia's prolonged war in Ukraine pushes New Delhi to expand its sources of military hardware beyond its top supplier Moscow. Thyssenkrupp AG's marine arm and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders are likely to jointly bid for an estimated $5.2 billion project to build six submarines for the Indian Navy.

HAL | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden are all set to announce a mega defence deal during their upcoming meeting between June 21-24, 2023, in Washington DC. The American company will be entering into an agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd to co-produce jet engines in the South Asian nation. The technology will power India's fighter jet program once the memorandum of understanding is operationalised.