Stocks To Watch: Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Escorts Kubota, Coal India, Karur Vysya Bank, MOIL and more

SUMMARY Benchmark indices like Sensex and Nifty 50 ended 2022 with gains of over 4 percent.

Tata Motors | Total domestic sales in December rise 10 percent to 72,997 units led by strong recovery in M&HCV segment. Total M&HCV sales rose 34 percent while CV sales were flat. PV sales posted their highest-ever monthly and quarterly retails in December 2022 and the December quarter as well. The company's subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. has also started the process to acquire Ford India's manufacturing plant at Sanand in Gujarat for Rs 725.7 crore. Both parties aim to complete the transaction by January 10, 2023.

Maruti Suzuki India | December sales weaker than expected down 9 percent to 1.39 lakh units. Domestic sales down 10 percent year-on-year while exports decline 2 percent.

Eicher Motors | Total Royal Enfield sales decline 7 percent year-on-year in December to 68,400 units. However, Commercial Vehicle sales remain strong, rising 17.3 percent at 7,221 units.

Escorts Kubota | Total tractor sales in December rise 18.7 percent from last year to 5,573 units. Domestic tractor sales increase 22 percent to 4,979 units. The company said rural sentiment continues to remain favourable on account of good kharif procurement, rabi sowing and better water levels in reservoirs.

Coal India | Production for the month of December increases 10.3 percent from December 2021 to 66.4 MT while offtake increased 3.6 percent to 62.7 MT. For financial year 2023, the company has already achieved 70 percent of its production target. At 479 MT, the company needs to grow production by another 221 MT in the next three months to achieve its production target of 700 MT.

Karur Vysya Bank | As per its quarterly business update, the lender's deposits increased 13.9 percent from the same quarter last year to 76,175 crore. On a sequential basis, deposits grew 3.5 percent. On the advances front, at Rs 63,636 crore, they registered a growth of 14.1 percent from the same period last year and 5.8 percent from the September quarter. Advances growth year-on-year was the lowest in three quarters, according to data from CNBC-TV18. CASA increased 7 percent year-on-year to Rs 25,800 crore, while CASA ratio fell to 33.9 percent from 36.1 percent last year.

MOIL | Has increased the prices of manganese ore from January 1. The prices of ferro grades with Manganese content of Mn-44 percent and above have been increased by 15 percent while for those below Mn-44 percent have been raised by 7.5 percent. The base price of Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide has been raised to 1.9 lakh per MT from 1.85 lakh per MT.

Religare | Lenders approve one-time settlement of outstanding dues for Religare Finvest. The NBFC arm of Religare owes Rs 5,344 crore to 16 lenders including SBI, Bank of Baroda, and Punjab National Bank. The company proposed a one-time settlement offer of Rs 2,320 crore, which is a 57 percent haircut to outstanding dues.

REC | Board approves the sale and transfer of WRSR Power Transmission to Adani Transmission. The bidder has been selected through a tariff-based competitive bidding process.

Bandhan Bank | Board approves transfer of group loan and SBAL technical written-off portfolio to an Asset Reconstruction Company for a total consideration of Rs 801 crore. The overall portfolio value stood at Rs 8,897 crore.

Zydus Lifesciences | Gets final nod from the USFDA to market Triazolam tablets used in the treatment of Insomnia. The drug will be manufactured at its facility in Moraiya and has a potential market size of $11.7 million. The company had received an Establishment Inspection Report with a VAI status in November.