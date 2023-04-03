Stocks To Watch: Maruti, Tata Motors, CSB Bank, Aurobindo Pharma, CSB Bank, Karnataka Bank and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Adani Ports, Maruti, Tata Motors, CSB Bank, Aurobindo Pharma, CSB Bank, Karnataka Bank among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on April 3 -

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd | The Adani group company has completed the acquisition of Karaikal Port Pvt Ltd (KPPL) after National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approval for Rs 1,485 crore.

Eicher Motors Ltd | The auto company reported a 6.73 percent rise in the sales of its motorcycle, Royal Enfield at 72,235 motorcycles in March 2023 as against 67,677 motorcycles sold during the same period last year. For the financial year ended March 2023, Royal Enfield sales rose by 39 percent to 8,34,895 motorcycles, its highest ever overall sales in history.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd | The carmaker posted its highest-ever total sales of 1,966,164 units for the financial year 2023. Maruti Suzuki further added that it sold 170,071 passenger vehicles (PVs) in March 2023, 324 units less than the same period a year ago. (Read more)

Hero MotoCorp Ltd | The motorcycles and scooters maker sold 519,342 units in March 2023, 15 percent growth in sales over the year-ago period. The homegrown company surpassed 5.3 million unit sales in the financial year 2023. The company sold 53,28,546 units in the financial year, a eight percent rise from the previous year. (Read more)

Tata Motors Ltd | The Tata group company said its total domestic wholesales rose by three percent to 89,351 units in the month of March against the corresponding period an year ago. The company sold 86,718 units in March 2022. In the financial year 2023, the company sold 9,31,957 units in the domestic market, a 35 percent jump over the financial year 2022. (Read more)

Escorts Kubota Ltd | The truck maker sold 10,305 tractors in March 2023, a 2.3 percent increase against 10,074 tractors sold in March 2022. The company’s sales grew by 13.1 percent to 24,765 units in the quarter ended March 2023. The annual sales rose by 9.6 percent in the financial year over preceding year. (Read more)

CSB Bank Ltd | The lender reported a 21.39 percent rise in the total deposits for the quarter ended March 2023. The deposits came at Rs 24,505.8 crore against Rs 20,188.3 crore in the year-ago period. The CASA and term deposits increased 16.06 and 24.09 percent, respectively. The gross advance jumped 30.28 percent to Rs 20,841.66 crore.

The Karnataka Bank Ltd | The lender reported a 8.71 percent rise to Rs 28,807.04 in CASA for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The bank's aggregate deposits rose 8.69 percent while the gross advances increased 6.16 percent.

SpiceJet Ltd | The airline entered a business transfer agreement with subsidiary SpiceXpress and Logistics Private Ltd for transfer of its cargo business on slump sale basis.

NMDC Ltd | The iron ore producer posted nearly 15 percent gain in its sales in the month of March. The total sales for the month came at 4.84 MT against 4.21 MT in the year-ago period. The production in March also rose by 12.4 percent.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd | The steel tube maker reported its highest quarterly sales volume of 6,49,726 ton for the quarter ended March 2023. The company said the contribution from general segment was slightly higher at 44 percent in the financial year 2023 due to strong demand-pull from rural housing.

Bharat Electronics Ltd | The defence PSU has achieved a turnover of about Rs 17,300 crore during the financial year 2022-23, 15 percent higher from the previous year’s turnover of Rs 15,044 crore. As of April 1, 2023, BEL's order book is around Rs 60,500 crore.

UltraTech Cement Ltd | The company's total consolidated sales volume rose 12 percent in the fiscal year 2022-23 to 105.7 MT. The overall sales in the quarter ended March 2023 came at 31.7 MT, 14 percent up from the year-ago period.

Godrej Properties Ltd | The real estate arm of the Godrej group said it has acquired four acres of land near Koregaon Park, Pune for development of a luxury housing project. The proposed project has an estimated revenue potential of around Rs 1,000 crore.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd | The construction company has received letter of acceptance for development of six-lane access controlled greenfield highway in Andhra Pradesh for Rs 780.12 crore from the National Highways Authority of India.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd | The pharma company to transfer units including antibiotic API division to arm Apitoria Pharma via slump sale for RS 502.62 crore. Additionally, the board has approved the merger of two arms Auronext Pharma and Mviyes Pharma Ventures with the company.