Stocks to Watch: Maruti Suzuki, Reliance Industries, DLF, SBI, Power Grid and more

SUMMARY Here are the top stocks to watch out for in the trade today:

Maruti Suzuki | The country's largest carmaker on Monday said its consolidated net profit surged over two-fold to Rs 2,525 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2023, riding on robust sales numbers and improved realisation from the sale of bigger cars. Total revenue from operations increased to Rs 32,338 crore in the April-June quarter from Rs 26,512 crore in the year-ago period.

Reliance Industries | Reliance Retail on Monday unveiled the all-new JioBook laptop in India. And it is definitely lighter and more advanced than its predecessor, which was introduced to the market in October 2022. This newly launched JioBook focuses on learning for all age groups. The laptop weighs just under a kilo at 990 grams with a matte finish.

DLF | Real estate major is set to witness a significant block deal tomorrow, with shares worth Rs 1086.2 crore on the line, according to sources. The promoter or promoter group is said to be the seller, who is planning to sell the shares at approximately 3 percent lower than the current market price (CMP).

SBI | Country's biggest lender on Monday raised Rs 10,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.54 percent through its third infrastructure bond issuance, bidding for which took place on July 31, 2023. The proceeds of bonds will be utilised in enhancing long-term resources for funding infrastructure and the affordable housing segment.

Power Grid | State-run company on Monday reported a 5.9 percent year-on-year fall in net profit at Rs 3,542.7 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 10,436.1 crore during the period under review, down 0.1 percent against Rs 10,446 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Bosch | Auto components major on Monday reported a 22.4 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 408.9 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. The total revenue stood at Rs 4,158.4 crore during the period under review, up 17.3 percent against Rs 3,544.4 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Bank of India | State-owned bank on Monday said it has increased the lending rates by 5 bps across tenures. "...this is to inform that bank's Marginal Cost of Fund based Lending Rate (MCLR) has been changed w.e.f 01.08.2023 in terms of Pricing Policy approved by the bank's board," Bank of India said.

IRB Infra | The company on Monday reported a 63.2 percent year-on-year fall in net profit at Rs 133.8 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,634.2 crore during the period under review, falling 15.1 percent against Rs 1,924.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

M&M | Auto major on Monday said the company is setting up an electric vehicle battery testing facility at Mahindra Research Valley in Chengalpattu and a crash test facility at Mahindra SUV Proving Track SIPCOT, both in Tamil Nadu. The electric vehicle battery testing facility will be set up at a cost of Rs 210 crore and the crash test facility will be constructed for Rs 290 crore.

