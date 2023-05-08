Stocks To Watch: Marico, Paytm, Britannia, Lupin, SJVN, and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Marico, Union Bank of India, Vedanta, Bank of India, Equitas SFB among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 8 -

Marico Ltd | The FMCG firm reported an 18.6 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 305 crore beating estimates for the quarter ended March 2023 against Rs 257 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal. The company's revenue from operations rose 3.6 percent to Rs 2,240 crore during the quarter under review, against Rs 2,161 crore a year ago. (Read more)

Britannia Industries Ltd | The FMCG major reported a 47.5 percent year-on-year rise in its net profit at Rs 557.6 crore for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2022-23. The revenue from operations came in at Rs 4,023 crore for the period under review. (Read more)

Union Bank of India | The lender reported a 93.3 percent rise in net profit at Rs 2,782.3 crore versus Rs 1,439.6 crore in the year-ago period. The net interest income (NII) was 21.9 percent up, while the provisions stood at Rs 2,935.6 crore. The board has also recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per share for the year ended March 31, 2023. (Read more)

Bank of India | The public sector lender reported a net profit of Rs 1,350.4 crore against Rs 606.3 crore in the year-ago period for the quarter ended March 2023. The operating profit went up by 69.67 percent on a year-on-year basis from Rs 2,466 crore to Rs 4,184 crore. (Read more)

One 97 Communications Ltd | The digital financial services firm which owns Paytm reported a net loss of Rs 168.4 crore for the quarter ended March 2023, up from a net loss of Rs 761.4 crore in the previous year. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,334.5 crore during the period under review, up 51.5 percent against Rs 1,540.9 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, led by an increase in GMV, higher merchant subscription revenues, and growth of loans distributed through our platform. The number of merchants paying subscription for payment devices has reached 71 lakh as of April 2023, an increase of 3 lakh devices in the month.

Coal India Ltd | The coal mining company reported an 18 percent year-on-year decline in its net profit to Rs 5,528 crore while revenues came 17 percent higher. Operating margins plunged 907 bps to 18.1 percent. (Read more)

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd | The company said it is acquiring a controlling stake in TCNS Clothing, the owner of leading ethnic brands W, Aurelia, Wishful, Folksong, and Elleven. ABFRL will make a conditional open offer to acquire up to a 29 percent stake at Rs 503 per share from public shareholders and acquire the remaining stake from the founder promoters to reach an overall shareholding of 51 percent in TCNS. (Read more)

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd | The private lender reported a 59 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 190 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. It was the bank's highest-ever quarterly profit after tax (PAT). Net interest income (NII) increased 28 percent, coming at Rs 706.9 crore against Rs 552.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY22. (Read more)

Lupin Ltd | The pharmaceutical company said it has acquired the entire share capital of the French-based Medisol, subject to approval from the French Ministry of Economy and Finance, for 18 million euros. (Read more)

SJVN Ltd | The state-owned company said its wholly-owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Ltd has bagged orders worth Rs 800 crore from the Gujarat government. Additionally, the company’s arm has also bagged an order worth Rs 600 crore for setting up of 1,000 MW STU Connected Solar PV Power Plant from Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RUVNL) of the Rajasthan government.

Vedanta Ltd | The billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Resources Ltd said it has repaid $800 million worth of loans, another move that could assuage concerns about its liquidity after surging interest rates intensified pressure on low-rated borrowers with heavy debt loads. (Read more)