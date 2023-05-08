Stocks To Watch: Marico, Paytm, Britannia, Lupin, SJVN, and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Marico, Union Bank of India, Vedanta, Bank of India, Equitas SFB among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 8 -

Marico Ltd | The FMCG firm reported an 18.6 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 305 crore beating estimates for the quarter ended March 2023 against Rs 257 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal. The company's revenue from operations rose 3.6 percent to Rs 2,240 crore during the quarter under review, against Rs 2,161 crore a year ago. (Read more)

Britannia Industries Ltd | The FMCG major reported a 47.5 percent year-on-year rise in its net profit at Rs 557.6 crore for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2022-23. The revenue from operations came in at Rs 4,023 crore for the period under review. (Read more)