Stocks to Watch: LIC, Zomato, HPCL, Voltas, United Breweries and more

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran   | Asmita Pant  Feb 10, 2023 6:42:44 AM IST (Published)

Stocks to Watch: From LIC, Zomato to Mahindra and Mahindra and Lupin, here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on February 10 -

LIC | State-run insurance giant on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 8,334.19 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 235 crore. The company earned Rs 1,11,787.6 crore in net premium income during the reporting quarter as against Rs 97,620.34 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Zomato | Online food delivery platform on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 346.6 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net loss of Rs 63.2 crore. Total income stood at Rs 1,948.2 crore during the period under review, up 75.2 percent against Rs 1,112 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

HPCL |After two consecutive quarters of losses, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 172.43 crore in October-December 2022 as a fall in oil prices helped it recoup some of the losses on the sale of petrol and diesel. Standalone net profit of Rs 172.43 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal compared with Rs 868.86 crore profit in the same period a year back, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.

Voltas | Leading domestic air-conditioner maker on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 110.5 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 96 crore. Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,005.6 crore during the period under review, up 11.8 percent against Rs 1,794 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Greaves Cotton | Engineering company on Thursday signed an agreement to acquire the entire shareholding in motion-control systems player Excel Controlinkage for a present valuation of Rs 385 crore in a four-tranche deal. In the first tranche of the deal, Greaves Cotton will acquire 60 percent in Excel Controlinkage for Rs 231 crore and in the successive three tranches to acquire a 100 percent stake to be completed by the end of FY26, Greaves will pay at 7.5 times of FY23 the Ebidta which is around Rs 51.3 crore, subject to the selling company meeting certain criteria.

Kotak Mahindra Bank | Private lender on Thursday said it has increased fixed deposit interest rates across select amount and tenor buckets by up to 25 bps. Kotak Mahindra Bank is giving interest rates of 6 percent and 6.25 percent on fixed deposits of less than Rs 2 crore maturing in 180 days to 363 days and those maturing in 364 days, respectively. Additionally, for 12 months 25 days to 2 years tenor bucket, senior citizens are now offered a rate of 7.60 percent for deposit amounts of up to Rs 2 crore.

United Breweries | Beer maker on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.81 crore in the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022, on account of the impairment of assets in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, besides higher expenses. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 91.02 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, United Breweries Ltd (UBL) said in a regulatory filing. Consolidated total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 3,713.54 crore as against Rs 3,517.98 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Indian Overseas Bank | State-owned bank on Thursday reported a 22 percent growth in net income at Rs 555 crore for the December 2022 quarter, driven by a 44 percent increase in interest income and improved asset quality. The Chennai-based bank's total income rose to Rs 6,006 crore in the quarter from Rs 5,317 crore a year-ago, of which net interest income increased by 44 percent to Rs 2,272 crore from Rs 1,572 crore.

