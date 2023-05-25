Stocks to Watch: LIC, Nykaa, Nalco, Tata Motors, Shyam Metalics and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of LIC, Nykaa, Nalco, Tata Motors, among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 25.

LIC | Public sector insurer reported a 466 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 13,428 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. The total income of the insurer for the period under review declined to Rs 2,01,022 crore from Rs 2,15,487 crore in the year-ago period. (Read more)

Nykaa | FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa, posted a 72 percent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 2.41 crore for the quarter that ended March 31, 2023. The company's revenue from operations rose 34 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,301 crore for the quarter under review, up from Rs 973 crore. (Read more)

Nalco | State-owned company on Wednesday reported a 51.7 percent year-on-year decline in net profit at Rs 495 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. Total revenue stood at Rs 3,670.9 crore during the period under review, down 15.6 percent from Rs 4,350.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Tata Motors |The Tata Group is expected to pick the UK as the preferred site for the lucrative electric battery plant to supply its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) requirements, a media report said on Wednesday. According to the BBC, Somerset in south-west England is the expected location of this new Gigafactory, which will generate an estimated 9,000 jobs for the local economy.

Shyam Metalics and Energy | Steel maker on Wednesday reported a 39.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit at Rs 261.2 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 430.9 crore, according to an exchange filing..

Ircon International | State-owned engineering and construction firm on Wednesday reported a 6 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 256.5 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 242 crore, Ircon said in an exchange notification.

Trident | The company on Wednesday reported a 27.91 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 130.66 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 181.25 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Trident said in a BSE filing. Its revenue from operations slipped 15.86 percent to Rs 1,573.25 crore against Rs 1,869.85 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.