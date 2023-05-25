English
Stocks to Watch: LIC, Nykaa, Nalco, Tata Motors, Shyam Metalics and more

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 25, 2023 6:47:36 AM IST (Published)

Stocks to Watch: Shares of LIC, Nykaa, Nalco, Tata Motors, among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 25.

LIC | Public sector insurer reported a 466 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 13,428 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. The total income of the insurer for the period under review declined to Rs 2,01,022 crore from Rs 2,15,487 crore in the year-ago period. (Read more)

Nykaa | FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa, posted a 72 percent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 2.41 crore for the quarter that ended March 31, 2023. The company's revenue from operations rose 34 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,301 crore for the quarter under review, up from Rs 973 crore. (Read more)

