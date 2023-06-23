Stocks To Watch: Landmark Cars, Vedanta, PNB Housing Finance and more

SUMMARY These are the top stocks to watch out for in the trade on June 23:

1 / 6

Landmark Cars | Sources have told CNBC-Awaaz that TPG Capital is likely to sell 44 lakh shares or 11 percent equity in Landmark Cars via block deal on June 23.

2 / 6

Vedanta | The Anil Agarwal-led mining major said the reports of the company selling the Thoothukudi Sterlite Copper Plant are wrong, baseless and incorrect.

3 / 6

PNB Housing Finance | The board approves fund raising of upto Rs 5,000 crore in tranches via NCDs on a private placement basis.

4 / 6

Coforge | The company acquired an additional 20 percent stake in Coforge Business Process Solutions for Rs 336.9 crore. The company already held 60 percent stake.

5 / 6

Infosys | The IT major announced the launch of a free artificial intelligence certification on its Infosys Springboard Virtual Learning Platform to arm learners with future-ready skills.

6 / 6

Bharat Petroleum Corporation | The company will consider fund-raising via rights issue on June 28.