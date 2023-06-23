Stocks To Watch: Landmark Cars, Vedanta, PNB Housing Finance and more

SUMMARY
These are the top stocks to watch out for in the trade on June 23:
Landmark Cars | Sources have told CNBC-Awaaz that TPG Capital is likely to sell 44 lakh shares or 11 percent equity in Landmark Cars via block deal on June 23.
Vedanta | The Anil Agarwal-led mining major said the reports of the company selling the Thoothukudi Sterlite Copper Plant are wrong, baseless and incorrect.
PNB Housing Finance | The board approves fund raising of upto Rs 5,000 crore in tranches via NCDs on a private placement basis.
Coforge | The company acquired an additional 20 percent stake in Coforge Business Process Solutions for Rs 336.9 crore. The company already held 60 percent stake.
Infosys | The IT major announced the launch of a free artificial intelligence certification on its Infosys Springboard Virtual Learning Platform to arm learners with future-ready skills.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation | The company will consider fund-raising via rights issue on June 28.