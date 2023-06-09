Stocks to Watch: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Vedanta Resources, PNB, GAIL and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Vedanta Resources, PNB, GAIL among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on June 9.

Kotak Mahindra Bank | Canada Pension Fund is looking to sell 3.3 crore shares, representing a 1.6 percent stake in private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank, for $750 million through a block deal on Friday (June 9), sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18. The fund is selling at a price band of Rs 1,792-1,886 per share, which is up to a 5 percent discount to the current market price (CMP).

Vedanta Resources | The company on Thursday said it generated an EBITDA of $4.6 billion and a pre-capex free cash flow of $2.8 billion during the financial year 2022-23. While the EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in FY23 was its second highest, the pre-capex cash flow was its all-time high, the company said in a statement.

Punjab National Bank | State-owned bank has proposed to raise funds from the sale of up to 15 crore shares under its Employee Stock Purchase Scheme (ESPS). At the current market price, PNB would raise up to Rs 780 crore from the scheme. The bank proposes to issue and allot up to 15 crore new equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each, ranking pari passu with the existing equity shares for all purposes and in all respects, including payment of dividend, under an ESPS in one or more tranches.

GAIL | India's largest gas firm on Thursday said the company has released payment to all stakeholders of insolvent private sector chemical company JBF Petrochemicals Ltd and has completed the corporate insolvency resolution process in 15 months. The company, in an exchange filing, said the transaction closure of JBF Petrochemicals is one of the fastest in the history of NCLT in the post-COVID period.

HAL | The board of directors of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Thursday said it will meet on June 27 to consider a proposal for a sub-division of equity shares of the company. "A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on June 27, to consider a proposal of sub-division of equity shares of the company," the company said in a filing.

SpiceJet | Indian budget airline on Thursday partnered with FTAI Aviation on a CFM56 revitalisation program. FTAI Aviation which is an aftermarket provider of engine services will provide SpiceJet with up to twenty engines for lease, inclusive of maintenance services. The first engines will be used to re-activate SpiceJet's fleet in the upcoming 2-3 months.

Aether Industries | The company on Thursday inked a license agreement with Saudi Aramco Technologies Company for the commercialisation of the sustainable converge polyols technology. The agreement formally initiates Aether's activities towards the manufacturing and commercialisation at Aether of the Converge polyols technology and product series.

CCL Products | India's largest instant coffee manufacturer on Thursday said it has acquired six coffee brands, including Percol, from Sweden-based coffee roasters Lofbergs Group. In a deal estimated to be around 550,000 British Pound (Rs 5.68 crore), CCL has acquired six brands -- Percol, Rocket Fuel, Plantation Wharf, The London Blend, Perk Up and Percol Fusion -- from Food Brands Group, a subsidiary of Lofbergs Group.

Hero MotoCorp | Hero MotoCorp and Harley Davidson could consider the local assembly of Harley motorcycles in India and even export them to global markets. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, the new Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta said that both companies continue to talk about future platforms and collaborations.

Biocon | The company's Bengaluru Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient manufacturing facility received the GMP Compliance Certificate from Competent Authority Of Germany. The facility went under EU GMP inspection in February this year.