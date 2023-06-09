CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket Newsstocks NewsStocks to Watch: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Vedanta Resources, PNB, GAIL and more

Stocks to Watch: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Vedanta Resources, PNB, GAIL and more

Stocks to Watch: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Vedanta Resources, PNB, GAIL and more
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 9, 2023 6:47:25 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Stocks to Watch: Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Vedanta Resources, PNB, GAIL among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on June 9.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count1 / 10
Show More
Show More

Kotak Mahindra Bank | Canada Pension Fund is looking to sell 3.3 crore shares, representing a 1.6 percent stake in private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank, for $750 million through a block deal on Friday (June 9), sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18. The fund is selling at a price band of Rs 1,792-1,886 per share, which is up to a 5 percent discount to the current market price (CMP).

Vedanta Resources, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count2 / 10
Show More
Show More

Vedanta Resources | The company on Thursday said it generated an EBITDA of $4.6 billion and a pre-capex free cash flow of $2.8 billion during the financial year 2022-23. While the EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in FY23 was its second highest, the pre-capex cash flow was its all-time high, the company said in a statement.

Punjab National Bank, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count3 / 10
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X