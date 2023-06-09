Stocks to Watch: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Vedanta Resources, PNB, GAIL and more

SUMMARY
Stocks to Watch: Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Vedanta Resources, PNB, GAIL among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on June 9.
Kotak Mahindra Bank | Canada Pension Fund is looking to sell 3.3 crore shares, representing a 1.6 percent stake in private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank, for $750 million through a block deal on Friday (June 9), sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18. The fund is selling at a price band of Rs 1,792-1,886 per share, which is up to a 5 percent discount to the current market price (CMP).
Vedanta Resources | The company on Thursday said it generated an EBITDA of $4.6 billion and a pre-capex free cash flow of $2.8 billion during the financial year 2022-23. While the EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in FY23 was its second highest, the pre-capex cash flow was its all-time high, the company said in a statement.