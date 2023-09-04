CNBC TV18
Stocks to watch: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Paytm, Shilpa Medicare, GMR Power and more

SUMMARY

Here are the top stocks to watch out for in the trade on August 4:

By Asmita Pant  Sept 4, 2023 6:32:49 AM IST (Published)

Stocks to watch: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Paytm, Shilpa Medicare, GMR Power and more
Kotak Mahindra Bank | The lender will be in focus in the trade on Monday. The lender, on Saturday, announced that Uday Kotak has stepped down as the MD and CEO with effect from September 1.

One 97 Communications Ltd | Antfin’s shareholding in the fintech company reduced from 23.79 percent to 9.90 percent. Resilient Asset Management B.V. holds 10.30 percent of the total equity share capital of the company.  Vijay Shekhar Sharma hold 100 percent entity of Resilient Asset Management B.V. Subsequently, Sharma will be the only Significant Beneficial Ownership of the company. Sharma's shareholding now stands at 19.42 percent.

Shilpa Medicare | The pharma company got market authorisation from UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for Betahistine Dihydrochloride Orodispersible films 24 mg, used for the treatment of symptoms of Meniere's disease, including vertigo. The company became the first company to receive approval for the 24 mg strength as a film formulation in the UK.

Eicher Motors Ltd | The shares of parent company of Royal Enfield will be in focus on Monday on August auto sales numbers. The bullet-maker's total sales came at 77,583 units for the month, against Nomura's estimate of 75,000 units. The company's total sales increased 11 percent year-on-year, while exports grew 13 percent.

Hero Motocorp | The auto maker announced its August auto sales numbers. The company's total sales increased 5.6 percent, while the domestic sales increased 4.9 percent.

HP Adhesives | After a 40 percent rally this year, a nearly Rs 1,000 crore adhesive maker HP Adhesive will consider a stock split today.

Maruti Suzuki Ltd | The shares of the auto maker will be in focus on Monday on August auto sales numbers. The company reported a 3.5 percent increase in total production in the month of August at 1.65 lakh units against 1.59 lakh units in the year-ago period.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd | The shares of the hospitality chain company will be in focus. The company has signed a license agreement for an 80-room property in Dehradun.

Hindalco | The Aditya Birla Group company has entered into a shareholding agreement and power purchase agreement with Seven Renewable Power Private Limited SRPPL for the acquisition of 26 percent stake in the company.

IDFC First Bank | The US-based boutique investment firm GQG Partners bought 2.6 percent stake in the lender for Rs 1,527 crore. Cloverdell Investment, the largest public shareholder in the private lender, offloaded as much as 4.2 percent or 27.9 crore shares at an average price of Rs 89 per piece.

Infosys | The IT major has completed the acquisition of Denmark headquartered Danske Bank's IT centre in India.

GMR Power and Urban Infra | Company's subsidiary GMR Smart Electricity Distribution received letter of award worth Rs 5,123.4 crore from the Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam.

Biocon | The biopharmaceutical company has acquired Eywa Pharma's oral solid dosage manufacturing facility in New Jersey for approximately 63 crore.

