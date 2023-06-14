Stocks to Watch: KEC International, Zydus, LTIMindtree, Anupam Rasayan and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Zomato, Anupam Rasayan, Dhampur Sugar Mills among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on June 14 -

KEC International | The company has bagged new orders worth Rs 1,373 crore across its railways, civil, transmission and distribution, cables businesses.

Anupam Rasayan | The company has received a Letter of Intent for a Rs 2,186 crores project for next five years from one of the leading Japanese Speciality Chemical company to supply new age patented life science active ingredient. The product will be in validation phase for the next eighteen months and upon the successful validation, the supply will commence from CY2025.

Kotak Mahindra Bank | The private sector lender will meet on June 16 to consider raising of funds by issuing non-convertible debenture or bonds in one or more tranches on a private placement basis.

Zydus Lifesciences | The US FDA concluded its inspection at the injectables manufacturing facility at Zydus Biotech Park in Changodar, Ahmedabad with nil observations. The facility underwent USFDA inspection from 5th June to 13 June, 2023.

Tata Chemicals | The Tata Group company downward revised Soda Ash prices by Rs 2,300 per metric tonne. Nirma, the popular detergent manufacturer, also announced a cut in Soda Ash prices by as much as Rs 2,000 per metric tonne (MT).

Dhampur Sugar Mills | The company has completed expansion of its grain-based distillery capacity of 100 KLPD at its unit located at Dhampur, Uttar Pradesh. The enhanced capacity will be interchangeable between molasses, syrup and grain.

Capacite Infra | NewQuest Asia Investments sold 32 lakh shares equivalent to 4.7 percent equity at 190 per share. Societe Generale bought 24.1 lakh shares in the trade.

LTIMindtree | The IT major has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors (ISVs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft’s security technology to better defend against a world of increasing threats. This collaboration will aid LTIMindtree to leverage the Microsoft Security product portfolio to enhance its MDR platform and help enterprises prevent, detect, and respond to the most sophisticated cyberattacks in real time with Microsoft Sentinel.

Zomato | Zomato Australia Pty Limited, a Australia-based step down subsidiary of the company has been deregistered with effective from June 11, 2023.