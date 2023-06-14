Stocks to Watch: KEC International, Zydus, LTIMindtree, Anupam Rasayan and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Zomato, Anupam Rasayan, Dhampur Sugar Mills among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on June 14 -

KEC International | The company has bagged new orders worth Rs 1,373 crore across its railways, civil, transmission and distribution, cables businesses.

Anupam Rasayan | The company has received a Letter of Intent for a Rs 2,186 crores project for next five years from one of the leading Japanese Speciality Chemical company to supply new age patented life science active ingredient. The product will be in validation phase for the next eighteen months and upon the successful validation, the supply will commence from CY2025.