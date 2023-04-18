Stocks to Watch: Jubilant FoodWorks, Samvardhana Motherson, Kolte-Patil, Quick Heal, Angel One and more

SUMMARY From TV18 Broadcast, Jubilant FoodWorks to Quick Heal and Goa Carbon, here are the stocks to watch out from in today's trade:

Network18 Media & Investments | The company on Monday reported a net loss of Rs 36.8 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023, as compared to a net profit of Rs 61.9 crore in the same quarter last year. The company cited lower advertisement revenue as the primary reason for the decline in profitability. According to a regulatory filing, the consolidated revenue from operations of the company for the January-March period slipped by 8.47 percent to Rs 1,483.72 crore from Rs 1,621.09 crore in the year-ago period.

TV18 Broadcast | The media firm reported a 75.5 percent year-on-year drop in net profit at Rs 35.2 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023, due to a weak advertising environment and investments across businesses. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 144 crore. In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,405.9 crore during the period under review, declining six percent against Rs 1,496.2 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Jubilant FoodWorks | Domino's Pizza maker on Monday said beverage major Coca-Cola India Private Ltd has acquired a 15 percent stake in associate company Hashtag Loyalty Private Ltd for Rs 104.68 crore. Accordingly, JFL's stake in Hashtag has reduced from 35 percent to 29.75 percent (on a fully diluted basis)

Kolte-Patil | The Board of Directors of the company approved the allotment of 20,650 redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to Marubeni Corporation, Japan. The company will be issuing NCDs of face value Rs 1 lakh each on a private placement basis to the Marubeni Corporation. The real estate builder has said the funds raised from this issuance will be utilised for general corporate purposes of the company.

Quick Heal Technologies | The cybersecurity software company reported a loss of Rs 6.6 crore vs a profit of 28 crore in the year ago period. Revenue for the quarter under review came at Rs 49.3 crore against Rs 103.7 crore. Navin Sharma resigned as the Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from the closure of business hours on April 18, 2023. The company has appointed Ankit Maheshwari as the CFO of the company w.e.f. April 26.

Angel One | Financial services company said its profit surged over 30 percent to Rs 267 crore against Rs 205 crore in the same quarter last year. The company also saw an improvement in its revenue, which soared over 20 percent to Rs 826 crore against Rs 681 crore in the same quarter last year. The board of directors also announced a final dividend of Rs 4 per share during the board meeting.

Goa Carbon | Petcoke make on Monday said it has resumed operations at Bilaspur Unit. The facility is located at 34-40, Sector B, Sirgitti Industrial Area, Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh. The Kiln has been lit up since April 15. After preliminary heat up and commencement of feeding of raw material, normal production is likely to resume from today, April 17, the Panaji headquartered company revealed.

Dredging Corporation | The company has appointed TK Ramachandran as the chairman of the company with effect from April 1, 2023.

Hathway Cable & Datacom | The internet service providers reported a loss of Rs 14.62 crore vs a profit of Rs 28.35 crore on year-on-year basis. The revenue came at RS 459.6 crore vs RS 448.6 crore in the year ago period. The company also approved the appointment of Tavinderjit Singh Panesar as chief executive officer (CEO).

Bank of Maharashtra | The state-owned lender announced that it has hiked the lending rates (marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR)) by 10 basis points across tenures, wef April 15. After the revision, the rates are in a range of 7.90-8.50 percent. The overnight lending rate has increased from 7.80 percent to 7.9 percent, registering an increase of 0.10 bps.