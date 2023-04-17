Stocks To Watch: Infosys, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, SBI, Zydus and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: From Infosys, HDFC Bank, Reliance to Zee Entertainment and SBI, here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on April 17 -

Infosys Ltd | The technology major reported a 3.2 percent decline in constant currency revenue (adjusted for exchange rate fluctuations), the worst in at least a decade. The US dollar revenue declined 2.2 percent sequentially, while in rupee terms the revenue declined 2.3 percent. The net profit rose 7.8 percent year-on-year and was down seven percent sequentially.

HDFC Bank Ltd | The private sector lender reported a 19.8 percent year-on-year jump in standalone net profit at Rs 12,047.5 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. The bank's net revenue rose 21 percent to Rs 32,083.0 crore for the quarter under review.

Reliance Industries Ltd | Viacom 18, on April 13, announced the completion of the transaction for a strategic partnership with RIL, Bodhi Tree Systems and Paramount Global following the sanction by NCLT Mumbai. As per the official statement, the integration of JioCinema into Viacom18 stands completed and Viacom18 will have access to Rs 15,145 crore of cash for its planned growth, comprising Rs 10,839 crore contributed by RIL Group entities and Rs 4,306 crore contributed by Bodhi Tree Systems.

Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd | Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that Oppenheimer will sell 5.65 percent stake in the media company via block deal. The offer price range for the stake sale will be at Rs 199.80-208.15 per share, taking the total size of the stake sale will be Rs 1,130 crore.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd | The company announced the completion of the acquisition of an additional 34 percent stake in Eqova Healthcare Private Ltd. The company entered into a share purchase agreement with Eqova in February 2022.

Tata Motors Ltd | The auto major will increase the prices of its passenger vehicles from May 1, the third hike in 2023. The weighted average increase of the hike will be 0.6 percent on average but will depend on the variant and the model.

State Bank of India | The private lender has filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking clarifications on the court’s March 27 order on the manner of fraud classification by banks. The Supreme Court had ruled that borrowers have the right to be heard before banks classify their accounts as fraudulent.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd | The pharma company received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market isoproterenol hydrochloride injection. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s injectable manufacturing facility at Jarod, near Vadodara. The injection is indicated to improve hemodynamic status in patients in distributive shock and shock due to reduced cardiac output and for treatment of bronchospasm occurring during anesthesia.

GTPL Hathway Ltd | The TV broadcasting company reported a net loss of Rs 11.7 crore for the March quarter vs a profit of Rs 54.4 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s consolidated EBITDA for the quarter under review came at Rs 102 crore vs Rs 129.3 crore in the corresponding period in the preceding year. The consolidated margin slipped to 14.72 percent against 21 percent in the previous year.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd | The energy company has appointed Milind Torawane as its joint MD with effect from April 10.

Torrent Power Ltd | The utilities company said its chief financial officer (CFO) Lalit Malik resigned with effect from April 13. Torrent Power further announced that Saurabh Mashruwala will replace Malik as the new chief financial officer and whole-time key managerial personnel of the company wef April 14.

HCL Technologies Ltd | The IT services company announced that its Head of Digital Business Services Anand Birje has resigned. Birje will continue to serve till May 5, 2023.

Sarda Energy and Minerals | The Indian Bureau of Mines has revoked the suspension of mining operations at the company’s iron ore mines with immediate effect.