SUMMARY From earnings reactions to order wins and block deals, here are the stocks to watch out for on the final trading day of the week.

Infosys | The technology major raised its full year revenue guidance to 16-16.5 percent from the earlier range of 15-16 percent. It maintained its EBIT margin guidance at 21-22 percent. While revenue growth in constant currency beat expectations, revenue was a miss. Read more about the company's Q3 results here.

HCLTech | Narrowed the upper end of its full year revenue growth and EBIT margin guidance. However, EBIT Margin at 19.6 percent was the highest in six quarters. The management however said that they expect the margin in the March quarter to be lower than the December quarter. Read more about the company's earnings here.

Cyient | December quarter revenue grows 12.7 percent compared to the September period. EBIT margin expands to 13.2 percent from 10.1 percent. Order intake in the services business grows 83 percent quarter-on-quarter to $237.1 million. The company won five large deals in services with a total contract potential of $59.2 million. Overall pipeline for the year is 1.5 times higher from last year with large deals accounting for 70 percent of the pipeline.

Wipro | To report December quarter results after market hours today. On a constant currency basis, Wipro's revenue is likely to grow close to 1 percent, which although flat, is within the company's guided band of 0.5 percent to 2 percent. It is expected that the company will guide for growth in the next quarter to be between 0-2 percent. Read more about the earnings expectations from the IT major here.

Shriram Finance | PE Fund APAX partners plans to sell shares through a block deal today. APAX arm Dynasty Acquisition to sell up to 1.73 crore shares or 4.63 percent equity at a discount of up to 6 percent. APAX is looking to exit its entire stake in the company in the deal valued at Rs 2,250 crore, including the green shoe option.

Rail Vikas Nigam | Gets its third order in a period of a week. This time, it has received the Letter of Award for provision of automatic block signalling in the Taduku-Renigunta section in the Southern Railway. The project cost is worth Rs 38.97 crore.

L&T Technology Services | Executed business transfer agreement with Larsen & Toubro to acquire Smart World & Communication business of L&T, which consists of safe and smart, communication and cyber security as a going concern, on a slump sale basis. L&T holds 73.85 percent stake in the company and will count as a material related party transaction. The value of the substantial portion of the SWC business to be acquired is Rs 800 crore subject to working capital and other adjustments.

ITI | Bags laptop orders worth Rs 25 crore from Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE). The two orders are for the supply of 6,600 units and 1,883 units worth Rs 22 crore and Rs 3 crore respectively. The orders are for the SmaasH trademarked/branded laptop computers launched by the company under the Make in India initiative.

Paytm | Data shows that Alibaba.com Singapore E-Commerce Pvt. Ltd. sold 1.92 crore shares of the company on Thursday. 3.1 percent of Paytm's equity had exchanged hands on Thursday, triggering a sharp fall in the stock. Buyers in the trade include Ghisallo Master Fund LP, which purchased close to 50 lakh shares and Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte. - ODI, which purchased close to 55 lakh shares. Both the buying transactions took place at a price of Rs 534.8 apiece.

Anand Rathi Wealth | Revises full year AUM guidance higher to Rs 40,000 crore from Rs 39,000 crore previously. Revenue guidance raised to Rs 525 crore from Rs 495 crore while net profit guidance raised to Rs 165 crore from Rs 155 crore earlier. December quarter AUM grows 7.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 38,517 crore but net client additions declined 39 percent from last year.