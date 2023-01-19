Stocks to Watch: IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, HUL, Adani Enterprises, Vedanta and more

SUMMARY From earnings reactions to results from Asian Paints and HUL, here are the stocks to watch out for in today's trading session.

IndusInd Bank | December quarter net interest income and net profit beat CNBC-TV18 poll. Provisions decline on a sequential basis. RoA is also the best in 13 quarters. Operating profit grew year-on-year and sequentially for the ninth straight quarter. Net Interest Margin was also at a 10-quarter high. Asset quality stable sequentially.

Vedanta | Successful bidder for Meenakshi Energy Ltd. under the corporate insolvency process. Approval of the NCLT is pending. The acquisition is estimated to be completed in financial year 2024. Consideration payable for the same is Rs 1,440 crore. Of this consideration, Rs 312 crore shall be payable upfront.

Adani Enterprises | The company plans to raise up to Rs 20,000 crore through a follow-on public offer (FPO). According to the offer document, anchor investors can bid on January 25. The FPO will open for public shareholders on January 27 and close on January 31.

Persistent Systems | Mid-tier IT company Persistent Systems Ltd on Wednesday, January 18, reported a 34.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 237.9 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 176.4 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 245 crore for the quarter under review.

Rallis India | Tata Group company Rallis India Ltd.'s net profit decreased 43 percent to Rs 22.6 crore in the December quarter from last year's Rs 39.6 crore. Its increase in revenue was also marginal at 0.4 percent in the quarter in review at Rs 630.9 crore compared to Rs 628.1 crore in the same period last year. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) went down by nearly 21 percent at Rs 53.3 crore from last year's Rs 67.4 crore and it reported a margin of 8.5 percent from last year's 10.7 percent.

Mahindra Lifespace | Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd on Wednesday said it has entered into the society redevelopment business and has bagged two projects in Mumbai with a revenue potential of Rs 500 crore. In a regulatory filing, the company informed that it has been "selected as the preferred partner to redevelop two adjacent residential societies in Santacruz West". The company and the two societies will execute definitive documents upon completion of due diligence.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance | The company is "very confident of crossing doubling the VNB target" by March on the back of a record jump in its high-margin protection business share and the resultant highest-ever margin it has booked in the just-concluded December quarter. The company reported a 23.2 percent growth in the value of the new business (VNB) to Rs 1,710 crore for the first nine months of this fiscal, up from Rs 1,388 crore on-year. In FY19, the company had set a target to grow at 22.5 percent annually to double its VNB to Rs 2,650 crore from Rs 1,325 crore then.

Bharti Airtel | Bharti Airtel Group on Wednesday announced that it will be investing Rs 2,000 crore for setting up a large hyperscale data centre in Hyderabad. The announcement was made at the Telangana Lounge at Davos, Switzerland in the presence of Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao, Principal Secretary for Industries Jayesh Ranjan, and the Group's founder-chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, an official release said.