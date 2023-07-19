Stocks to Watch: IndusInd Bank, L&T Tech, ICICI Lombard, Adani Transmission and more

SUMMARY Here are the stocks to watch out for in the trade today:

IndusInd Bank | The private sector lender reported a 32.5 percent increase in net profit at Rs 2,123.6 crore in the quarter-ended June. The net interest income (NII) came at Rs 4,867 crore versus CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 4,821.7 crore.

L&T Technology Services | IT company on Tuesday reported a 13 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 311 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 2,301 crore during the period under review, up 15 percent against Rs 2,006 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

ICICI Lombard | Private sector non-life insurer on Tuesday reported a 12 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 390.4 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. The gross direct premium income (GDPI) of the company was at Rs 6,622.1 crore in the fourth quarter against Rs 5,530 crore in the same period of last year, a growth of 19.7 percent.

Network18 | Media firm on Tuesday reported consolidated total revenue of Rs 3,238.9 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023, up 142 percent against Rs Rs 1,339.9 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. The company posted a net loss of Rs 38.7 crore for the first quarter.

TV18 Broadcast | The company on Tuesday reported consolidated operating revenues of Rs 3,176 crore for the quarter ended June 2023, up 151 percent from a year ago, driven by the streaming of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on JioCinema. Viacom18 set a new benchmark in digital streaming as IPL's total reach touched 450 million, the final match's reach at 120 million and peak concurrency at 32 million.

Adani Transmission | The company on Tuesday said the company's distribution loss declined consistently and stands at 4.85 percent in Q1 FY24 against 6.95 percent in Q1 of FY23. In the first quarter of FY24, ATL sold 2,754 million units, up 7.61 percent against 2,560 million units in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal on account of an uptick in energy demand.

CIE Automotive | Auto component firm on Tuesday reported a 59.7 percent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 301.7 crore for the second quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 2,320.3 crore during the period under review, up 4.7 percent against Rs 2,216 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Lemon Tree Hotels | Hospitality chain on Tuesday said it has signed a license agreement for a 72-room property in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh under the company’s brand "Lemon Tree Hotel". The property is expected to be operational by the third quarter of FY 2026 and will be managed by Carnation Hotels Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary and the management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels.

Hero MotoCorp | Two-wheeler maker on Tuesday said it has introduced the new Xtreme 200S 4 Valve. Smartphone connectivity is enabled with turn-by-turn navigation along with Bluetooth for call and SMS alerts, and the rear hugger makes the new Xtreme 200S 4V fully equipped for long travel for the city along with sporty riding.

BL Kashyap | Construction major on Tuesday said it has received a new order worth Rs 369 crore from DLF Home Developers Ltd. The company's total order book as of date stands at Rs 3,086 crore (excluding GST to date). The order is for the civil structure and waterproofing works for DLF The Arbour, Sector 63, Gurugram. It includes the free supply of steel, it said.

SBI | The bank will set up a trustee company, which will be its wholly-owned subsidiary, for managing the Corporate Debt Market Development Fund (CDMDF). SBI Funds Management Ltd has been identified as the investment manager cum sponsor of the fund. SBI said it has approved setting up the trustee company as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the bank for managing the fund.