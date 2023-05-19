Stocks to Watch: IndiGo, Pfizer, United Spirits, PNB Housing Finance and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of IndiGo, Bata, Ramco Cements, RITES, Jet Airways among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 19 -

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd | InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of India's largest airline IndiGo, reported a net profit of Rs 919.2 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, on robust market demand and higher revenues. The revenue rose 76.6 percent year-on-year. (Read more on Indigo Q4)

Pfizer | The drug firm said it is recalling in India all batches of four anti-bacterial injections manufactured for it by Astral SteriTech Pvt Ltd after observing 'out-of-specification' deviation during routine environmental monitoring at Astral SteriTech's manufacturing block. (Read more)

United Spirits | The Diageo-controlled company posted a 7.4 percent year-on-year increase in its net profit at Rs 204 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. The revenue for the quarter under review, however, fell 0.3 percent to Rs 2,493.2 crore from Rs 2,506 crore in the year-ago period. (Read more on United Spirits Q4)

Bata India | The shoemaker reported a 4.22 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 65.62 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023. The revenue from operations during the quarter under review rose 17.03 percent to Rs 778.58 crore from Rs 665.24 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. (Read more on Bata Q4)

PNB Housing Finance | The finance company reported a 64.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 279.3 crore for the January-March quarter. The net interest income or NII for the quarter under review increased 27 percent on year-on-year basis. (Read more on PNB Housing Finance Q4)

The Ramco Cements | The Ramco Group company posted a net profit of Rs 152 crore for the March quarter, 22.6 percent higher from Rs 124 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue increased 50 percent for the quarter, beating estimates. (Read more on Ramco Cements Q4)

RITES | The transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering firm posted a 6.5 percent increase in profit after tax for the January-March quarter. Operating revenue, excluding other income, stood at Rs 687 crore in the quarter under review, 10.3 percent down from Rs 766 crore. According to the company, the decline in revenue can be attributed to low exports.

Uno Minda | The auto components maker reported a net profit of Rs 182.7 crore for the quarter ended March, a 26.5 percent year-on-year increase from Rs 144 crore. The total revenue stood at Rs 2,889 crore for the quarter under review, up 36.6 percent against Rs 2,115.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Hindustan Construction Company | The company reported a multifold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 190.66 crore for the quarter that ended March 2023, up from a profit of Rs 30.88 crore in the year-ago period. The total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 3,107.58 crore, up from Rs 2,946.16 crore a year ago, while the total expenses increased to Rs 3,077.51 crore from 2,884.35 crore.

LT Foods | The Dawaat brand owner reported a 79.3 percent increase in it net profit for the quarter ended March 2023. The revenue for the period under review rose 19.3 percent to Rs 1,821.4 crore. EBITDA rose 28.8 percent, and margin rose to 10.8 percent from 10 percent a year ago.

Jet Airways | The airline reported a 54.9 crore net loss for the quarter ended March 2023, down from a loss of Rs 233.6 crore in the year ago period. The revenue rose 12.7 percent for the quarter.

Tata Elxsi | The net profit rose 25.9 percent to Rs 201.5 crore for the Jan-March quarter. The revenue and EBITDA rose 23 percent and 13 percent respectively. Margin at 29.8 percent, against 32.5 percent in the year-ago period.

Gland Pharma | The pharma company posted a net profit of Rs 78.6 crore, a 72.5 percent year-on-year decline. The revenue fell 28.8 percent, while EBITDA slipped 51.7 percent. Margin at 21.5 percent against 31.6 percent year-on-year.