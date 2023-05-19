Stocks to Watch: IndiGo, Pfizer, United Spirits, PNB Housing Finance and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of IndiGo, Bata, Ramco Cements, RITES, Jet Airways among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 19 -

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd | InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of India's largest airline IndiGo, reported a net profit of Rs 919.2 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, on robust market demand and higher revenues. The revenue rose 76.6 percent year-on-year. (Read more on Indigo Q4)

Pfizer | The drug firm said it is recalling in India all batches of four anti-bacterial injections manufactured for it by Astral SteriTech Pvt Ltd after observing 'out-of-specification' deviation during routine environmental monitoring at Astral SteriTech's manufacturing block. (Read more)