Stocks to Watch: IndiGo, IIFL Securities, HDFC AMC, Aether Industries, Rail Vikas Nigam and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of IndiGo, IIFL Securities, HDFC AMC, Aether Industries among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on June 20.

IndiGo | The low-cost airline on Monday announced placing an order to buy 500 narrow-body planes from Airbus as the airline embarks on a long-term growth path. The multi-billion dollar deal comes less than five months after Air India placed orders for 470 aircraft with Airbus and Boeing.

HDFC | Housing Development Finance Corp on Monday said it sold 90 percent of its total holding in its subsidiary HDFC Credila Financial Services Ltd to Baring PE and ChrysCapital for Rs 9,060 crore. The corporation will divest approximately 13,29,49,207 equity shares of HDFC Credila representing approximately 90 percent of HDFC Credila’s total issued and paid-up share capital as of date to Baring PE and ChrysCapital.

IIFL Securities | The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday barred IIFL Securities Ltd from taking new clients for two years in respect of its business as a stockbroker. This comes after SEBI conducted a thematic inspection of the books of accounts of IIFL during the period of January 30 to February 3, 2014, wherein the records and the processes of IIFL during the period of April 1, 2011, to December 31, 2013, were inspected.

HDFC AMC | UK-based Abrdn Investment Management Ltd is likely to sell its entire 10.2 percent stake in HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on Tuesday for an estimated Rs 3,920 crore through a block deal. The shares will be offloaded at Rs 1,800-1,892 apiece. This would translate into a discount of 0-5 percent against the current market price.

Timken | Sources told CNBC-TV18 that around 63 lakh shares of the company will be traded in the block sale for a floor price of Rs 3,000 per equity share. The sale will be for a total of Rs 1,894 crore.

Aether Industries | Specialty and fine chemical manufacturer on Monday launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue to raise up to Rs 750 crore, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18. The floor price of the issue has been fixed at Rs 936 per share, sources in the know told CNBC-TV18.

Rail Vikas Nigam/BHEL/Titagarh Wagons | Moneycontrol has reported that the Indian Railways may be forced to reissue its tender for the manufacture and maintenance of 120 Vande Bharat sleeper trains as talks between Russia’s CJSC Transmashholding (TMH) and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) — the consortium that won the contract — have broken down. BHEL and Titagarh Wagons consortium, that emerged as the second-lowest bidder, is the contender.

Can Fin Homes | The Canara Bank promoted housing loan provider on Monday said its board had approved raising up to Rs 4,000 crore via debt instruments and up to Rs 1,000 crore via qualified institutional placement (QIP). Also, the home loan company appointed Ajay Kumar Singh as an additional director and whole–time director designated as deputy managing director (key managerial personnel).

Sun Pharma | The drug company on Monday said its wholly-owned subsidiary Sun Pharma Canada Inc had received Health Canada's approval of PrWINLEVI (clascoterone cream 1%). WINLEVI is the first and only androgen receptor inhibitor indicated for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris (acne) in patients 12 years of age and older, and the newest Health Canada-approved formulation to target the hormonal component of acne for Canadian patients in 40 years, the company said in an exchange filing.