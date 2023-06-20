CNBC TV18
Stocks to Watch: IndiGo, IIFL Securities, HDFC AMC, Aether Industries, Rail Vikas Nigam and more

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran   | Asmita Pant  Jun 20, 2023 7:19:34 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Stocks to Watch: Shares of IndiGo, IIFL Securities, HDFC AMC, Aether Industries among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on June 20.

IndiGo | The low-cost airline on Monday announced placing an order to buy 500 narrow-body planes from Airbus as the airline embarks on a long-term growth path. The multi-billion dollar deal comes less than five months after Air India placed orders for 470 aircraft with Airbus and Boeing.

HDFC | Housing Development Finance Corp on Monday said it sold 90 percent of its total holding in its subsidiary HDFC Credila Financial Services Ltd to Baring PE and ChrysCapital for Rs 9,060 crore. The corporation will divest approximately 13,29,49,207 equity shares of HDFC Credila representing approximately 90 percent of HDFC Credila’s total issued and paid-up share capital as of date to Baring PE and ChrysCapital.

