Stocks to Watch: IndiGo, HPCL, Gujarat Gas, Hero MotoCorp, JSW Steel and more

SUMMARY These are the top stocks to watch out for in the trade today:

IndiGo | InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the country's largest airline, on Wednesday, reported the highest ever-quarterly net profit of Rs 3,090.7 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. The airline recorded the highest ever-quarterly revenue of Rs 16,683 crore during the period under review.

Vedanta | Twinstar, one of the promoter entity of Anil Agarwal-led company will be selling 16 crore shares of the company via block deals on Thursday, sources with knowledge of the matter told CNBC Awaaz.

HPCL | State-run company on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 6,203.9 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. The company earned $7.44 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel during the quarter ended June 30 against a gross refining margin of $16.69 per barrel in the same period last year.

Gujarat Gas | State-run company on Wednesday reported a 43.4 percent year-on-year decline in net profit at Rs 215.1 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. Also, the board of directors of Gujarat Gas approved an equity investment of Rs 100 crore in equity shares of GSPC LNG Ltd.

Hero MotoCorp | Foreign and Indian currencies and gold and diamond jewellery worth about Rs 25 crore apart from "incriminating" documents were seized after raids on Hero MotoCorp executive chairperson Pawan Kant Munjal and some others, the Enforcement Directorate said on Wednesday.

JSW Steel | Home-grown company and JFE Steel Corporation of Japan have partnered to set up a joint venture (JV) company in India for the manufacturing of CRGO steel. JFE Steel Corporation (JFE) is also an existing shareholder in JSW Steel. The Japanese firm owns 15 percent of JSW Steel.

Mankind Pharma | Drug firm on Wednesday reported a 66.4 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 486.9 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 2,578.6 crore during the period under review, up 18.3 percent against Rs 2,180 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Metropolis Healthcare | Medical diagnostics company on Wednesday reported a 13.4 percent year-on-year decline in net profit at Rs 29 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. The total revenue stood at Rs 277.1 crore during the period under review, down 1 percent against Rs 279.9 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Narayana Hrudayalaya | Healthcare provider on Wednesday reported a 66.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 184 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,233.4 crore during the period under review, up 19.4 percent against Rs 1,033.4 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

