CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket Newsstocks NewsStocks to Watch: IndiGo, HPCL, Gujarat Gas, Hero MotoCorp, JSW Steel and more

Stocks to Watch: IndiGo, HPCL, Gujarat Gas, Hero MotoCorp, JSW Steel and more

Stocks to Watch: IndiGo, HPCL, Gujarat Gas, Hero MotoCorp, JSW Steel and more
3 Min Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Aug 3, 2023 6:20:50 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

These are the top stocks to watch out for in the trade today:

IndiGo, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count1 / 10

IndiGo | InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the country's largest airline, on Wednesday, reported the highest ever-quarterly net profit of Rs 3,090.7 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. The airline recorded the highest ever-quarterly revenue of Rs 16,683 crore during the period under review.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 10

Vedanta | Twinstar, one of the promoter entity of Anil Agarwal-led company will be selling 16 crore shares of the company via block deals on Thursday, sources with knowledge of the matter told CNBC Awaaz.

HPCL, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count3 / 10

HPCL | State-run company on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 6,203.9 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. The company earned $7.44 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel during the quarter ended June 30 against a gross refining margin of $16.69 per barrel in the same period last year.

Gujarat Gas, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count4 / 10

Gujarat Gas | State-run company on Wednesday reported a 43.4 percent year-on-year decline in net profit at Rs 215.1 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. Also, the board of directors of Gujarat Gas approved an equity investment of Rs 100 crore in equity shares of GSPC LNG Ltd.

Hero MotoCorp, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count5 / 10

Hero MotoCorp | Foreign and Indian currencies and gold and diamond jewellery worth about Rs 25 crore apart from "incriminating" documents were seized after raids on Hero MotoCorp executive chairperson Pawan Kant Munjal and some others, the Enforcement Directorate said on Wednesday.

JSW Steel, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count6 / 10

JSW Steel | Home-grown company and JFE Steel Corporation of Japan have partnered to set up a joint venture (JV) company in India for the manufacturing of CRGO steel. JFE Steel Corporation (JFE) is also an existing shareholder in JSW Steel. The Japanese firm owns 15 percent of JSW Steel.

Mankind Pharma, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count7 / 10

Mankind Pharma | Drug firm on Wednesday reported a 66.4 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 486.9 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 2,578.6 crore during the period under review, up 18.3 percent against Rs 2,180 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Metropolis Healthcare, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count8 / 10

Metropolis Healthcare | Medical diagnostics company on Wednesday reported a 13.4 percent year-on-year decline in net profit at Rs 29 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. The total revenue stood at Rs 277.1 crore during the period under review, down 1 percent against Rs 279.9 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Narayana Hrudayalaya, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count9 / 10

Narayana Hrudayalaya | Healthcare provider on Wednesday reported a 66.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 184 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,233.4 crore during the period under review, up 19.4 percent against Rs 1,033.4 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

CNBCTV18
Image count10 / 10

Lupin | The global pharma major's US-based subsidiary received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for a new drug application for fluocinolone acetonide topical oil, which is used to treat skin condition eczema.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X