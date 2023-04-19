Stocks to Watch: ICICI Lombard, SBI, Bank of India, Tata Coffee and more

SUMMARY Stocks to watch: The shares of ICICI Lombard, Prestige Estates, Piramal Pharma, Zydus along with others will be in focus today. Here are the stocks to watch out for on April 19:

1 / 7

ICICI Lombard | Private sector general insurer on Tuesday reported a 39.6 percent year-on-year rise in net profit at Rs 437 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 313 crore.

2 / 7

State Bank of India | The state-owned lender on Tuesday said the board has approved raising up to $2 billion via long-term debt.

3 / 7

Prestige Estates | Realty firm on Tuesday said its wholly owned subsidiary Prestige Exora Business Parks Ltd has acquired a 51 percent stake in Dashanya Tech Parkz Private Ltd for Rs 66 crore. Dashanya Tech Parkz is engaged in the business of the development and construction of commercial office space.

4 / 7

Piramal Pharma | Pharmaceutical major on Tuesday said the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has concluded its inspection of Sellersville, US-based manufacturing facility. The company revealed that the US FDA issued an EIR for its Sellersville manufacturing facility. The inspection was conducted between December 19, 2022, and January 13, 2023.

5 / 7

Bank of India | Public sector bank's board approved the raising of capital for the FY24 aggregating up to Rs 6,500 crore. The Mumbai-headquartered bank plans to raise up to Rs 4,500 crore by issuing fresh equity capital in the form of FPO/QIP/Rights Issue/Preferential Issue and/or Basel III compliant Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds (domestic and foreign currency).

6 / 7

Tata Coffee | Tata Group-subsidiary's consolidated net profit rose 19.7 percent to Rs 48.8 crore compared to Rs 41 crore, in the same quarter last year. The revenue came at Rs 723 crore vs Rs 656.3 crore on a yearly basis — an increase of more than 10 percent.

7 / 7

Zydus Lifesciences | The company received the final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to manufacture and market Estradiol Transdermal System. Estradiol transdermal system is used in the prevention of postmenopausal osteoporosis. The company said the drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad.