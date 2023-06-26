SUMMARY Description – Stocks to Watch: Shares of Yes Bank, NHPC, REC, Ipca Labs among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in the trade on June 25 -

ICICI Bank Ltd | The private lender will hold a meeting on Thursday, June 29 to consider delisting the equity shares of its broking arm ICICI Securities. ICICI Securities will also hold a meeting for the same.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd | The IT services major, responding to the recruitment scam reports, said that the recruitment activities in the company are not handled by the resource management group as alleged. The reference to alleged scam in recruitment process is incorrect, the company said. TCS clarified that the recruitment scam doesn’t involve any key managerial person of the company.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd | The pharma’s wholly-owned subsidiary Zydus Animal Health will acquire 6.5 percent stake in Mylab from Adar Poonawalla owned investment company, Rising Sun Holdings for Rs 106 crore. The proposed investment in will help Zydus participate in the growing diagnostics space which is expected to witness increased penetration through in-clinic solutions with Point of Care Testing (POCT) devices, the company said.

HDFC Life Insuarance Company Ltd | Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that the private sector life insurer is likely to legally challenge the GST department’s demand notice before the Customs, Excise And Service Tax Appellate Tribunal. The company received a GST demand notice of Rs 942 crore for the period between July 2017 to March 2022. Additionally, the Insuarance Regulatory and Development Authority of India allowed the transfer of HDFC’s stake in HDFC Life to bank unit.

Asian Paints Ltd | The paints company has acquired an additional 11 percent stake in Obgenix Software Private Ltd for Rs 54 crore. Asian Paints now hold a total stake of 60 percent in Obgenix Software from 49 percent earlier.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd |The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use accepted arm CuraTeQ Biologics request to withdraw EU marketing authorisations application of ZEFYLTI and DYRUPEG. The arm made the request for withdrawal was made as it was not able to obtain EU-GMP certifications for its biosimilars within 180 clock-stop period. The company said that the arm would work with the agency to re-submit these applications at the earliest.

RattanIndia Power Ltd | Private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank’s arm invested Rs 732 crore in the non-convertible debentures of the company private sector thermal power generator. Additionally, the company has raised a loan of Rs 1,114 crore in a transaction led by the Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd | The Hyderabad-based pharma company announced that it is entering into the trade generics – drugs that are pushed directly to trade and not promoted via doctors – business in India with a new division ‘RGenX’.

NHPC Ltd | The state owned company has inked a memorandum of understanding with Odisha state utility GRIDCO to develop 2,000 mw of pumped storage projects and 1,000 mw of renewable energy in the state.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd | The United Nations Food and Drug Authority issues form 483 with eight observations for the company’s Pithampur formulations manufacturing facility. The US FDA inspected the facility from June 15 to June 23, 2023.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd | The Navratna central public sector enterprises emerged as the lowest bidder for a project worth Rs 395 crore from the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd for the design and construction of Elevated Metro Viaduct of 6.9 km.

REC Ltd | The state-owned REC will provide Rs 3,045 crore financial aid to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd for the Phase-II of metro.

Yes Bank Ltd | The private sector lender’s board of directors approved raising funds of up to Rs 2,500 crore via issue of debt.

Grasim Industries Ltd | The board approved raising of funds of up to Rs 2,000 crore via the issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis in one or more tranches.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd | The national company law tribunal approved the scheme of arrangement between Edelweiss Financial Services and Nuvama Wealth. Edelweiss Finance’s Wealth Management Business demerged and stands transferred and vested in Nuvama.