Stocks To Watch: ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities, TCS, HDFC Life, RattanIndia Power and more

By Asmita Pant  Jun 26, 2023 6:42:57 AM IST (Published)

Description – Stocks to Watch: Shares of Yes Bank, NHPC, REC, Ipca Labs among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in the trade on June 25 -

ICICI Bank Ltd | The private lender will hold a meeting on Thursday, June 29 to consider delisting the equity shares of its broking arm ICICI Securities. ICICI Securities will also hold a meeting for the same.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd | The IT services major, responding to the recruitment scam reports, said that the recruitment activities in the company are not handled by the resource management group as alleged. The reference to alleged scam in recruitment process is incorrect, the company said. TCS clarified that the recruitment scam doesn’t involve any key managerial person of the company.

