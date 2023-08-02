Stocks to Watch: Hero MotoCorp, Zee Ent, Sula Vineyards, Power Grid, Cholamandalam Investment and more

SUMMARY Here are the top stocks to watch out for in the trade today:

Zee Entertainment | IDBI Bank has moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against Zee Entertainment to challenge an NCLT order, which rejected the private lender's plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against the media major. IDBI's petition has been listed for hearing on Wednesday before a bench comprising Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and Member Barun Mitra.

Sula Vineyards | Leading wine producer on Tuesday said the company has received an excise duty notice of Rs 116 crore from the Maharashtra excise department. This comes after the minister vacated the interim stay granted on the demand notice issued by the Nashik collector for recovery of excise duty from Sula Vineyards.

Power Grid | State-owned company's board on Monday approved an investment proposal of Rs 554.91 crore for an 85 MW solar power project at Nagda in Madhya Pradesh. "Board of Directors of POWERGRID in their meeting held on 31st July 2023 have accorded Investment Approval for implementation of 85 MW Solar PV Power Project at Nagda at an estimated cost of Rs 554.91 crore," it said.

Redington | Technology solutions provider on Tuesday reported a 21.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 248.8 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 21,187.2 crore during the period under review, increased 26.1 percent against Rs 16,803.1 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Cholamandalam Investment | The company on Tuesday reported a 28 percent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 726 crore in the first quarter of FY24. The company's assets under management (AUM) rose 40.12 percent on-year to Rs 1.15 lakh crore. The net interest income for Q1 of FY24 came in at Rs 2,127 crore versus Rs 1,639.6 crore in Q1 of FY23.

Metro Brands | Footwear retailer on Tuesday reported an 11.6 percent year-on-year fall in net profit at Rs 93.5 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 582.5 crore during the period under review, up 14.7 percent against Rs 508 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Wockhardt | Market regulator Sebi has imposed penalties totalling Rs 13 lakh on two former executives of Wockhardt for flouting insider trading norms. The regulator has slapped a fine of Rs 12 lakh on Yatendra Kumar and Rs 1 lakh on Shashi Kant Tiwari. The order came after Sebi conducted an investigation into the trading activity in the scrip of Wockhardt.