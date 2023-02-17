Stocks to Watch: HDFC, Vedanta, Minda Corp, Pricol and more

SUMMARY From HDFC, Vedanta to Hindustan Zinc and Pricol, here are the stocks to watch out for in today's trade:

1 / 11

HDFC | Housing finance firm on Thursday concluded its largest ever rupee bond issuance on Thursday by raising Rs 25,000 crore of 10-year non-convertible debentures (NCDs) carrying a coupon of 7.97 percent per annum ( annualized), it said in a statement. This translates to a spread of 49 bps over Wednesday's closing 10-year government security yield.

2 / 11

Vedanta | The company on Thursday said it has been declared as the preferred bidder for nickel, chromium and associated platinum group elements block in Chhattisgarh. In October last year, the Chhattisgarh government had conducted an auction for a grant of composite license for the said block. Under the composite licence (prospective-cum-mining), preliminary exploration of the areas is done but further exploration is required by mining companies.

3 / 11

Minda Corp | Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that the auto component manufacturer is looking to acquire up to 15.7 percent stake in Pricol through a reverse book building process.

4 / 11

RailTel | RailTel Corporation of India Ltd, a PSU under the ministry of railways, on Thursday said the company has received an order worth Rs 33.3 crore from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC) for supply, installation testing and commissioning of the IT network infrastructure amounting to Rs 27.07 crores and comprehensive annual maintenance contract amounting to Rs 6.22 crore per year for 5 years extendable to 10 years.

5 / 11

RPP Infra Projects | The company on Thursday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 59.9 crore for the construction of Integrated Storm Water Drain Works in the Kovalam Basin of the Greater Chennai Corporation Package. The work is expected to be completed within 24 months from the appointed date.

6 / 11

NLC India | State-run NLC India Ltd on Thursday said its joint venture company Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Ltd (NUPPL) is in the process of setting up of 1980 MW (3 x 660 MW) coal-based thermal power project at Ghatampur, Kanpur District of Uttar Pradesh. Also, the company is planning to set up another coal-based pit head thermal power project of 2400 MW (3 x 800 MW) at Talabira, Jharsuguda District of Odisha.

7 / 11

UltraTech Cement | Aditya Birla Group firm on Thursday said it has commissioned 1.30 million tonne per annum brownfield cement capacity at Hirmi in Chhattisgarh and 2.80 million tonne per annum greenfield grinding capacity at Cuttack in Odisha. "This forms part of the on-going capacity expansion. With this commissioning the company’s total cement manufacturing capacity in India now stands at 126.95 million tonne per annum," the company said in an exchange filing.

8 / 11

Bharat Forge | State-owned HAL and Bharat Forge have signed an agreement for the development and production of aerospace-grade steel alloys. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at the ongoing Aero India show in Bengaluru on Thursday, the two entities said in a joint statement.

9 / 11

Hindustan Zinc | The company is planning to get in touch with the mines ministry to resolve the differences over the acquisition of overseas assets of holding company Vedanta Ltd, Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra said. Valuation of the assets is among several concerns flagged by the government, which holds a 29.54 percent stake in Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) that was privatised more than two decades ago. The meeting is expected shortly, Misra said.

10 / 11

Power Grid | The company's arm POWERGRID Bhuj Transmission commissions RE projects at Bhuj-II (2000 MW) in Gujarat on Build, Own, Operate and Maintain (BOOM) basis.

11 / 11

Hindustan Aeronautics | HAL, Saarloha Advanced Materials and Bharat Forge sign MoU for development and production of aerospace grade steel alloys.