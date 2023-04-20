Stocks to Watch: HCL Tech, Mastek, Equitas, NBCC, UltraTech and more

SUMMARY From HCL Tech, Mastek, Equitas to NBCC and UltraTech, here are the top stocks to watch out for in the trade today:

Cyient Limited, HCL Technologies Ltd, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd | These companies will announce their quarterly numbers today.

Mastek | The net profit for the March quarter came at Rs 72.6 crore vs RS 64 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue gained 7.7 percent at Rs 709.2 crore. EBIT rose 12.6 percent while margin at 15 percent.

HDFC Bank | HDFC Capital Advisors Limited (HCAL), a subsidiary of the company, entered into another Share Subscription Agreement for acquisition of compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) of Loyalie. Post the completion of the transaction, HCAL will hold additional 1.8 percent to 2.4 percent. .

Torrent Power | The company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary "Torrent Urja 12 Private Limited" with an authorized share capital of Rs 1,00,000 and paid-up share capital of Rs 1,00,000. .

NBCC | NBCC (India) Limited has been awarded with the work orders worth Rs 208 crore from PWD Puducherry. Under the project, NBCC will be providing comprehensive design, engineering and project management consultancy (PMC) services for planning, designing and execution of disable accessible platform along roads, iconic cycle track, remodelling sewage system, recycled water network transmission and providing tertiary treatment plant works for Public Works Department, Puducherry.

ITC | The Company said that it has executed the transaction documents, including the Securities Subscription & Purchase Agreement and the Shareholders Agreement, to acquire 100 percent of the share capital (on a fully diluted basis) of Sproutlife, in one or more tranches, over a time period of three to four years.

Equitas | RBI has granted an Authorized Dealer Category-I (AD-I) License to the bank to deal in foreign exchange subject to such conditions as may be imposed by RBI from time to time.

UltraTech Cement | UltraTech Cement commissioned 2.2 mtpa Brownfield expansion at its grinding unit at Patliputra, Bihar, taking the total grinding capacity to 4.7 mtpa.

SoftTech | SoftTech Engineers Limited announced that it has received a project in collaboration with Tech Mahindra to deliver technical service and drive digitalisation for Finland-based construction company YIT. Under the deal, SoftTech will be providing extensive support to Tech Mahindra on various domain-specific services and products.

Shakti Pumps | The company received pending $1 million for a Uganda project from EXIM Bank on behalf of Government of Uganda. It announced the commencement of operations in Uganda to Supply Solar Powered Water Pumping System on April 12.