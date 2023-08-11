Stocks to Watch: HCL Tech, LIC, Hero MotoCorp, SAIL, Biocon and more

SUMMARY Here are the top stocks to watch out for in the trade today:

HCL Tech | Verizon Business on Thursday announced a strategic global partnership making HCL Tech it's primary managed network services collaborator in all networking deployments for enterprise customers in a mega deal valued at $2.1 billion over six years. According to Verizon Business, it will make HCLTech it's primary Managed Network Services collaborator in all networking deployments for global enterprise customers.

LIC | State-run insurance behemoth on Thursday registered a multifold jump in standalone net profit at Rs 9,543.71 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. On the other hand, the net premium income of LIC was almost flat at Rs 98,362.75 crore, compared to Rs 98,351.76 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

Hero MotoCorp | Two-wheeler maker on Thursday reported a 32.1 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 824.7 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. The total revenue stood at Rs 8,767.3 crore during the period under review, up 4.5 percent against Rs 8,392 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Adani Enterprises | The company refuted reports if selling stake in Adani Wilmar.

SAIL | State-owned company on Thursday reported an 84.4 percent year-on-year fall in net profit at Rs 212.5 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 24,359.1 crore, up 1.4 percent against Rs 24,028 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Biocon | Biotechnology major on Thursday reported a 30 percent year-on-year decline in net profit at Rs 101.4 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. The total revenue stood at Rs 3,422.6 crore during the period under review, up 60 percent against Rs 2,140 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Apollo Tyres | Tyre manufacturer on Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased over two-fold to Rs 397 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023, on account of robust sales across markets. In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 6,244.5 crore during the period under review, up 5.1 percent against Rs 5,942 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Torrent Power | The company on Thursday reported a 6 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 532.3 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 7,327.6 crore, up 12.6 percent against Rs 6,510.3 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Mazagon Dock | State-run shipbuilder on Thursday reported a 39.8 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 314.3 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. The total revenue stood at Rs 2,172.8 crore during the period under review, which falls 2.6 percent against Rs 2,230 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Honeywell Automation | The company on Thursday reported a 1.4 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 103.4 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. The total revenue stood at Rs 932 crore during the period under review, up 18.5 percent against Rs 786.2 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

CMS Info Systems | The promoter Sion Investment sold over 20 percent stake in the company via a block deal on Thursday. Societe Generale, ADIA, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Nomura, Goldman Sachs among the buyers