CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket Newsstocks NewsStocks to Watch: HCL Tech, LIC, Hero MotoCorp, SAIL, Biocon and more

Stocks to Watch: HCL Tech, LIC, Hero MotoCorp, SAIL, Biocon and more

Stocks to Watch: HCL Tech, LIC, Hero MotoCorp, SAIL, Biocon and more
3 Min Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran   | Asmita Pant  Aug 11, 2023 6:46:39 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Here are the top stocks to watch out for in the trade today:

HCL Tech, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count1 / 11

HCL Tech | Verizon Business on Thursday announced a strategic global partnership making HCL Tech it's primary managed network services collaborator in all networking deployments for enterprise customers in a mega deal valued at $2.1 billion over six years. According to Verizon Business, it will make HCLTech it's primary Managed Network Services collaborator in all networking deployments for global enterprise customers.

LIC, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count2 / 11

LIC | State-run insurance behemoth on Thursday registered a multifold jump in standalone net profit at Rs 9,543.71 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. On the other hand, the net premium income of LIC was almost flat at Rs 98,362.75 crore, compared to Rs 98,351.76 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

Hero MotoCorp, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count3 / 11

Hero MotoCorp | Two-wheeler maker on Thursday reported a 32.1 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 824.7 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. The total revenue stood at Rs 8,767.3 crore during the period under review, up 4.5 percent against Rs 8,392 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

adani group, adani group pre-payment of loans, pre-payment of loans, mutual fund houses, hindenburg report, adani hindenburg row, latest on adani group, adani group latest, aditya birla sun life mutual fund, hdfc mutual fund, sbi mutual fund,
Image count4 / 11

Adani Enterprises | The company refuted reports if selling stake in Adani Wilmar.

SAIL, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count5 / 11

SAIL | State-owned company on Thursday reported an 84.4 percent year-on-year fall in net profit at Rs 212.5 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 24,359.1 crore, up 1.4 percent against Rs 24,028 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Biocon, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count6 / 11

Biocon | Biotechnology major on Thursday reported a 30 percent year-on-year decline in net profit at Rs 101.4 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. The total revenue stood at Rs 3,422.6 crore during the period under review, up 60 percent against Rs 2,140 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Apollo Tyres, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count7 / 11

Apollo Tyres | Tyre manufacturer on Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased over two-fold to Rs 397 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023, on account of robust sales across markets. In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 6,244.5 crore during the period under review, up 5.1 percent against Rs 5,942 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Torrent Power, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count8 / 11

Torrent Power | The company on Thursday reported a 6 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 532.3 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 7,327.6 crore, up 12.6 percent against Rs 6,510.3 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Mazagon Dock, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count9 / 11

Mazagon Dock | State-run shipbuilder on Thursday reported a 39.8 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 314.3 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. The total revenue stood at Rs 2,172.8 crore during the period under review, which falls 2.6 percent against Rs 2,230 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Honeywell Automation, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count10 / 11

Honeywell Automation | The company on Thursday reported a 1.4 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 103.4 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. The total revenue stood at Rs 932 crore during the period under review, up 18.5 percent against Rs 786.2 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

CNBCTV18
Image count11 / 11

CMS Info Systems | The promoter Sion Investment sold over 20 percent stake in the company via a block deal on Thursday. Societe Generale, ADIA, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Nomura, Goldman Sachs among the buyers

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X