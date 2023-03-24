Stocks to Watch: HAL, Reliance, IDFC First Bank, Bharat Electronics and more

SUMMARY From HAL, Reliance to BEL, RVNL and Adani Ports, here are the stocks to watch out for in today's trade:

Hindustan Aeronautics | The government will exercise the green shoe option after the offer-for-sale issue was subscribed 4.5 times. The issue will open for retail investors on Friday.

Reliance Industries Limited | Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of Priamal Group, on Thursday said it has joined hands with Jio-bp, a fuel and mobility joint venture between RIL and bp, for installing EV charging stations across all Piramal’s residential projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region(MMR).

Bharat Electronics | The defence ministry on Thursday signed two contracts worth over Rs 3,700 crore with Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) for radars and receivers, which will enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Air Force. The first contract worth over Rs 2,800 crore pertains to the supply of Medium Power Radars (MPR) 'Arudhra', and the second, at an overall cost of around Rs 950 crore, relates to 129 DR118 Radar Warning Receivers (RWR). Both projects are under 'Buy Indian–IDMM (Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured)' category.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar | Sugar major on Thursday said it has acquired two companies — Phenil Sugars Ltd (PSL) and Bajaj Power Ventures Private Ltd (BPVPL) — worth Rs 800 crore. The company acquired a 98.01 percent stake in Phenil Sugars Ltd (PSL) for Rs 350 crore and a 5.04 percent stake in Bajaj Power Ventures Private Ltd (BPVPL) for Rs 445.54 crore.

Aether Industries | Specialty chemicals company on Thursday has inked a pact with the Gujarat government to set up new manufacturing plants at its Panoli site with an investment of around Rs 1,000 crore, it said. The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government to this effect, Aether said. With an indicated investment of Rs 1,000 crore, generating future employment for more than 1,000 people, the company aims to commission the plants by the year 2025.

Hikal | The promoters of pharmaceutical company Hikal, Jaidev Hiremath and Sugandha Hiremath, filed a case against Baba Kalyani and Kalyani Group companies, also known as BNK Group, in the Bombay High Court on March 18. Hikal is a provider of life sciences value chain solutions to pharma and chemical businesses. Hiremath family has sought “specific performance of obligations cast on BNK after a family arrangement” under the Specific Relief Act, 1963.

NBCC India | State-owned company on Thursday said it has sold 1.05 lakh square feet of the built-up area of World Trade Centre, Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi for Rs 415.10 crore. It said in the latest e-auction, four buyers had participated and were successful in the purchase of approximately 1.05 lakh square feet of built-up area amounting to Rs 415.10 crore. To date, the total area sold is 15.49 lakh square feet of built-up area amounting to Rs 6,251.90 crore, it added.

Rail Vikas Nigam | State-owned company on Thursday said it has been awarded a project worth Rs 252 crore in Gujarat. Of the Rs 252 crore project bagged by the joint venture, Rachana Construction Company’s share would be 60 percent while RVNL’ share would be 40 percent, the latter said. Under the contract terms, the Rachana-RVNL joint venture would be required to upgrade the Sarkhej-Changodar section of NH-8A (new NH-47) for the AAhmedabad- Bagodara-Rajkot Road to six lanes with paved shoulder.

IDFC First Bank | Private lender on Thursday said it has issued 37.75 crore equity shares at Rs 58.18 per share to IDFC Financial Holding Company Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of IDFC Ltd. Further, IDFC FHCL's holding in the bank will go up to approximately 39.99 percent of IDFC First Bank’s paid-up equity share capital. These shares shall rank pari-passu, in all respects, with the existing equity shares of the bank, the bank said.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | Fitch Ratings on Thursday affirmed the 'BBB-' ratings on port operator Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) Ltd's long-term foreign-currency issuer default status. The outlook of the company is stable, said the rating agency. The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that the Hindenburg report alleging governance issues at the Adani group has a limited near-term impact on APSEZ's cost of funding and access at the current rating level.

Yes Bank | Private lender on Thursday said it has issued its first Electronic Bank Guarantee (e-BG), in a pact with National E-Governance Services Ltd (NeSL), an Information Utility (IU) appointed by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI). An Electronic Bank Guarantee (e-BG) mainly eliminates the physical documentation usually associated with the issuance of BG. It reduces the turn-around time of the BG issuance and delivery to the beneficiary from an industry average of 3-4 working days to a few minutes.