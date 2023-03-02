Stocks to Watch: HAL, Larsen & Toubro, RVNL, Bajaj Finserv, Creditaccess Grameen and more

SUMMARY From HAL, L&T to Suntech Realty and KNR Constructions, here are the top stocks to look out for in today's trade:

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd: The Cabinet Committee on Security on Wednesday approved procurement of 70 HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft from the company for Rs 6,828 crore over a period of six years. The company also said that the board will meet on March 10 to consider an interim dividend.

Larsen & Toubro | The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod for signing a contract with the company for an acquisition of three cadet training ships for Rs 3,108.09 crore. The delivery is scheduled to commence from 2026.

Rail Vikas Nigam | The state-owned company said it has emerged as the lowest bidder for manufacturing cum maintenance of Vande Bharat trainsets, including the upgradation of the government's manufacturing units and trainset depots for 200 trainsets, at a cost of Rs 120 crore per set. RVNL will hold 25 percent in the joint venture, with joint stock company Metrowagonmash holding 70 percent and joint stock company Locomotive Electronic System with a five percent stake.

Sunteck Realty | The company on Wednesday said it has given on lease 2 lakh square feet area in Mumbai's Bandra Kulra Complex (BKC) to Upgrad Education for 29 years and will earn around Rs 2,000 crore over the entire lease period.

Bajaj Finserv | Diversified financial services firm on Wednesday said the company has received the final registration from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to commence its mutual fund operations under Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund. Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund, with Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Ltd (BFAML) as the investment manager, will soon offer a range of mutual fund products, including equity, debt, and hybrid funds, both in the active and passive segments, to investors.

CreditAccess Grameen | In a relief for CreditAccess Grameen, the Income Tax Department has reduced its income tax demand for AY19 from the company to Rs 122.63 crore from Rs 2,333 crore. The Bengaluru-based company said the Income Tax Department in its fresh assessment order dated February 28, 2023, has reduced the total income tax demand for the AY18-19 to Rs 122.63 crore from the earlier demand of Rs 2,333 crore.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | The company on Wednesday said its step-down subsidiary Adani Agri Logistics Ltd (AALL) has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary HM Agri Logistics Ltd to develop and operate a state-of-the-art silo complex at various locations across India. HM Agri is incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad on February 28, 2023.

KNR Constructions | KNR Constructions Ltd on Wednesday said the company has won a Rs 665-crore greenfield highway project in Andhra Pradesh. The project will be implemented under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-1 in Andhra Pradesh, it said. The project has a completion period of 24 months and an operation period of 15 years from the commercial operation date (COD).

NHPC | State-run hydro power giant has received approval of the competent authority for an investment of Rs 31,876.39 crore to implement the Dibang Multipurpose Project (2,880 MW) in Arunachal Pradesh. Earlier in July 2019, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the expenditure of Rs 1,600 crore on pre-investment activities and various clearances for Dibang Multipurpsoe Project (2880 MW), Arunachal Pradesh.