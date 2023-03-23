English
Stocks to Watch: HAL, L&T, Reliance, HG Infra, GR Infra, Nazara Tech and more

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran   | Asmita Pant  Mar 23, 2023 7:37:34 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

From HAL, L&T, Reliance to HG Infra, GR Infra, Nazara Tech, here are the stocks to watch out for in trade today:

Hindustan Aeronautics | The Indian government on Wednesday said it's selling up to 3.5 percent stake sale in aerospace and defence company Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) through an offer for sale (OFS). The government is launching the OFS on Thursday, March 23, 2023, for non-retail and Friday, March 24, 2023, for retail investors. The floor price for the OFS has been set at Rs 2,450 per share. This price is at a 6.6 percent discount to the current market price.

Hero MotoCorp | The automobile major will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its select motorcycles and scooters, effective from April 1, 2023. The Gurugram headquartered company said the price revision will be around two percent and the exact quantum of increase will vary by specific models and markets.

HG Infra Engineering | Construction engineering company on Wednesday said the company has been declared as the lowest bidder for a project of Rs 764 crore by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the Hybrid Annuity Mode Project (HAM). In its stock exchange filling the company informed that the bid project cost was at Rs 925.1 crore while the NHAI estimated the project cost at Rs 764 crore. The bid pertains to the construction of the 6lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Highway.

NBCC | Civil engineering construction services provider on Wednesday said its arm, HSCC (India), has issued awarded a project worth Rs 625.2 crore to Pune-based Nyati Engineers and Consultants. HSCC (India) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NBCC (India). Under the contract, Nyati Engineers and Consultants will be responsible for the construction of a medical college at Jalgaon in Maharashtra, and their maintenance during defect liability period for five years.

GR Infraprojects | The construction engineering company emerged as the lowest bidder for a project worth Rs 872.17 crore by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Under the terms of the contract, the Ahmedabad-based company will be responsible for the six-laning of Surat–Nashik–Ahmednagar–Solapur– MH/KNT border Greenfield stretch in Maharashtra, which is to be executed on hybrid annuity mode under the Bharatmala Pariyojana. Additionally, the company's joint venture with Patel Engineering has emerged as the lowest bidder for a NHPC project with Rs 3,637.12. 

Nazara Technologies | Gaming and sports media company Nazara Technologies' subsidiary Sportskeeda Inc has acquired a 73.27 percent stake in Pro Football Network LLC for $1.817 million. Sportskeeda Inc reserves an option to acquire up to 10 percent and up to eigth percent additional stock of the Pro Football Network LLC in CY 2024 and CY 2025 respectively, the company said in an exchange filing.

KEC International | Infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) major on Wednesday said it has bagged new orders worth Rs 1,560 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL). According to the regulatory filing, the new orders are for transmission & distribution (T&D) projects in India, from PGCIL under the tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) route.

Larsen and Toubro | The company has entered into an Electrolyzer Manufacturing Binding Agreement with France-based McPhy Energy for a long-term partnership to explore the opportunities unfolding in the emerging Green Hydrogen market.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

