Stocks to Watch: HAL, Adani Enterprises, Dr Reddy's, L&T and more

These are the stocks to watch out for in the trade on June 19:

Adani Enterprises | The Adani Group flagship's unit, Adani Digital Labs, has signed share purchase agreement to acquire a 100 percent stake in online train booking and information company Stark Enterprises.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited | Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that India and the US are all set to seal a deal for the co-production of fighter jet engines. The deal will be signed between General Electric and HAL and will entail 80 percent transfer of jet engine technology by value. CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the deal for co-production has been approved by the highest political levels in India and the US and will be formally announced during the state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Larsen and Toubro | The IT major bagged an offshore project from an overseas client. The order is in the range of Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 crore.

Dr Reddy's | The pharma's active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing facility in Bollaram, Hyderabad completed US Food & Drug Administration GMP (good manufacturing practices) inspection with zero observations.

Axiscades Technologies | The company will acquire a 100 percent stake in Add Solution GmbH for Rs 49.27 crore.

Kalyan Jewellers | US-based private equity major Warburg Pincus owned Highdell Investment divested a 6.2 per cent stake in Kalyan Jewellers for Rs 725 crore through an open market transaction.

Gufic Biosciences | The company has received NMPA China approval for Prilocaine API. Prilocaine is used for infiltration, peripheral nerve blocks and spinal and epidural anasthesia.

Manappuram Finance | India's central bank, the Reserve Bank of India imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 20 lakh on the NBFC for rule violations. The penalty was imposed after the company failed to classify certain gold loan accounts with overdue of more than 90 days as Non-Performing Assets.

ONGC/Oil India | Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that the windfall tax on petroleum crude, ATF, diesel, and petrol will continue to be nil.

Kalpataru Projects I Board to consider raising funds via NCDs on a private placement basis on June 21.

PNB Housing Finance | Board to consider raising funds worth Rs 5,000 crore via NCDs on a Private placement basis on June 22.