CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket Newsstocks NewsStocks to Watch: HAL, Adani Enterprises, Dr Reddy's, L&T and more

Stocks to Watch: HAL, Adani Enterprises, Dr Reddy's, L&T and more

Stocks to Watch: HAL, Adani Enterprises, Dr Reddy's, L&T and more
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Asmita Pant  Jun 19, 2023 7:06:33 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

These are the stocks to watch out for in the trade on June 19:

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 11
Show More
Show More

Adani Enterprises | The Adani  Group flagship's unit, Adani Digital Labs, has signed share purchase agreement to acquire a 100 percent stake in online train booking and information company Stark Enterprises.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 11
Show More
Show More

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited | Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that India and the US are all set to seal a deal for the co-production of fighter jet engines. The deal will be signed between General Electric and HAL and will entail 80 percent transfer of jet engine technology by value. CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the deal for co-production has been approved by the highest political levels in India and the US and will be formally announced during the state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 11
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X