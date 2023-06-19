Stocks to Watch: HAL, Adani Enterprises, Dr Reddy's, L&T and more

SUMMARY These are the stocks to watch out for in the trade on June 19:

1 / 11

Adani Enterprises | The Adani Group flagship's unit, Adani Digital Labs, has signed share purchase agreement to acquire a 100 percent stake in online train booking and information company Stark Enterprises.

2 / 11

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited | Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that India and the US are all set to seal a deal for the co-production of fighter jet engines. The deal will be signed between General Electric and HAL and will entail 80 percent transfer of jet engine technology by value. CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the deal for co-production has been approved by the highest political levels in India and the US and will be formally announced during the state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.