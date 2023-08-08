Stocks to Watch: Godrej Consumer Products, Tata Chemicals, Gland Pharma, Torrent Pharma and more

SUMMARY Here are the top stocks to watch out for in the trade today:

1 / 10

Godrej Consumer Products | Homegrown FMCG firm on Monday reported a 7.6 percent year-on-year fall in net profit at Rs 318.8 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. The company's board of directors has approved a capital expenditure of Rs 900 crore for setting up new manufacturing sites in Tamil Nadu and Madya Pradesh.

2 / 10

Tata Chemicals | The company on Monday reported an 11.8 percent year-on-year decline in net profit at Rs 523 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the quarter, consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,218 crore, up 5.6 percent against Rs 3,995 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

3 / 10

Gland Pharma | Drug firm on Monday reported a 15.3 percent year-on-year drop in net profit at Rs 194.1 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. The total revenue stood at Rs 1,208.7 crore during the period under review, increasing 41.1 percent against Rs 856.9 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

4 / 10

Torrent Pharma | Drug firm on Monday reported a 6.8 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 378 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 2,591 crore during the period under review, up 10.4 percent against Rs 2,347 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

5 / 10

Inox Wind | Promoter entity of wind energy solutions provider is likely to sell a stake worth Rs 500 crore via a block deal on Tuesday (August 8), sources privy to the developments said. The offer price for the deal will be at a maximum discount of 5 percent against the current market price.

6 / 10

PB Fintech | The parent firm of online insurance broker Policybazaar on Monday said its net loss has narrowed to Rs 11.9 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 666 crore during the period under review, up 31.9 percent against Rs 505 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

7 / 10

KIMS | Hospital chain on Tuesday reported a 15.4 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 80.8 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 606 crore, up 22.3 percent against Rs 495.5 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

8 / 10

Max Healthcare | Hospital chain on Monday reported a 38.9 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 240 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. The total revenue stood at Rs 1,285 crore during the period under review, up 20.4 percent against Rs 1,067 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

9 / 10

Sobha | Realty firm on Monday reported a more than two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 12.05 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year. Its net profit stood at Rs 4.54 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to Rs 939.24 crore during the April-June period of FY24 from Rs 576.30 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

10 / 10

RailTel Corp | The company received order worth Rs 700 crore from Pimpri Chinchwad Smart City.