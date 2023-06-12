Stocks to Watch: Go Fashion, Cochin Shipyard, TVS Motor, Tata Motors and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Indigo, Jupiter Wagons, Brightcom Group among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on June 12 -

Go Fashion | Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that American venture capital firm Sequoia Capital will sell up to 10.2 percent stake in fashion retailer Go Fashion via a block deal.

Cochin Shipyard | The defence PSU has emerged as the lowest bidder by the Indian Navy for MR/mid life upgrade of an Indian Naval Ship. The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 300 crore, and the duration is roughly 24 months.

TVS Motor Company | The auto major's Singapore-based arm acquired an additional 25 percent stake in Switzerland-based Swiss E-Mobility Group. SEMG is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. Additionally, company's step-down subsidiary TVS Credit Services raised equity capital of Rs 480 crore from Premji Invest. Premji Invest will buy additional equity shares worth Rs 257 crore, and will hold 9.7 percent stake.

Allcargo Logistics | The integrated logistics player company announced that it has completed the acquisition of a 30 percent stake or 1.5 lakh equity shares of Gati‐Kintetsu Express (GKEPL) for a total of Rs 406.7 crore. The company and its subsidiary Gati together hold a 100 percent stake in Gati‐Kintetsu Express.

Brightcom Group | The company sees the profit at Rs 1,659.1 –1,744.2 crore for the financial year FY24. The revenue is seen at Rs 9,196.03-9,667.63 crore, while EBITDA is seem at Rs 2,668.91 – 2,805.78 crore. EPS is seen at Rs 8.22 -8.64 crore.

Tata Motors | HSBC said it has partnered with the auto major to provide a corporate employee financing solution. The move is aimed to accelerate the adoption of zero-emission electric vehicles.

Jupiter Wagons | The NCLT Kolkata approved the company's resolution plan to acquire controlling stake of Stone India under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016.

Interglobe Aviation | The airlines have expanded its codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines for the United States. Indian travellers can now travel to New York, Boston, Chicago and Washington staring from June 15, 2023.